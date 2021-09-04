The Axis Of Time: John Birmingham Alt-History Novels Set for TV Adapt

A television remake has been set in motion for the book trilogy The Axis of Time by Australian author John Birmingham. Australian writer and director Luke Sparke, whose past work includes the sci-fi feature Occupation, is also onboard the project. The first book in the series by Birmingham was Weapons of Choice, followed by Designated Targets and Final Impact. The Axis of Time series began with that first novel back in 2004 when published by Macmillan Publishers. Here's a look at the overview for the first novel that offers a better sense of what the series is about:

On the eve of America's greatest victory in the Pacific, a catastrophic event disrupts the course of World War II, forever changing the rules of combat. . . . The impossible has spawned the unthinkable. A military experiment in the year 2021 has thrust an American-led multinational armada back to 1942, right into the middle of the U.S. naval task force speeding toward Midway Atoll—and what was to be the most spectacular U.S. triumph of the entire war. Thousands died in the chaos, but the ripples had only begun. For these veterans of Pearl Harbor—led by Admirals Nimitz, Halsey, and Spruance—have never seen a helicopter, or a satellite link, or a nuclear weapon. And they've never encountered an African American colonel or a British naval commander who was a woman and half-Pakistani. While they embrace the armada's awesome firepower, they may find the twenty-first century sailors themselves far from acceptable. Initial jubilation at news the Allies would win the war is quickly doused by the chilling realization that the time travelers themselves—by their very presence—have rendered history null and void. Celebration turns to dread when the possibility arises that other elements of the twenty-first century task force may have also made the trip—and might now be aiding Yamamoto and the Japanese. What happens next is anybody's guess—and everybody's nightmare. . . .

The story that involves the celebration and inevitable consequences of time travel mixed with historic events makes this a unique adaptation going forward. About working with Sparke on adapting Axis of Time for television, Birmingham has said, "I am stoked to see Luke and his crew turn this favorite, much-loved story into something new and madly exciting. His Occupation films are enormous fun and his plans to blast Weapons of Choice onto the screen promise even more. More fun, more action, more head-spinning concepts, and adventures. I've always had a movie of this series running somewhere in my head and reading his script, seeing the artwork, it was like it suddenly exploded all around me". Sparke will be working with co-writer Jay Thames on the project that will feature all three of the novels mentioned above. Thames has worked in projects such as Sons of Anarchy and Go North.