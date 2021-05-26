The Battersea Poltergeist: Blumhouse TV Docuseries, Series Adapts

The terrifying tales from BBC Radio 4's docudrama, The Battersea Poltergeist, are coming to the small screen thanks to Blumhouse TV. The docudrama, presented by Danny Robins, and featuring the voices of Dafne Keen and Toby Jones, focuses on a woman by the name of Shirley Hitchings. In 1956, Hitchings experienced strange events that were investigated over a 12-year period. This case has ended up being the longest recorded poltergeist haunting in history. Hitchings has had the rights to her story signed over to Blumhouse TV and studio-based Maniac, which will be turned into scripted and unscripted companion series to be called Blumhouse's Ghost Story. The references for the story of Hitchings will be taken from a book on the events entitled, The Poltergeist Prince of London: The Remarkable True Story of the Battersea Poltergeist, written by James Clark.

Michael Seitzman, of Maniac Productions, was able to tell early on the possibilities in adapting The Battersea Poltergeist docudrama into a television series. The story had long been discussed in the media since those early days when Hitchings and her family experienced the scary and spontaneous events of this poltergeist that had invaded their lives. Looking to get into showcasing a series on true hauntings, the team at Blumhouse has appeared to have found a perfect match with this true story of Shirley Hitchings.

Robins, who wrote and has presented The Battersea Poltergeist podcast for BBC Radio 4, has had success previously with Young Dracula and another docudrama, Haunted. The telling of ghost stories and supernatural events has seen a boost in the last couple of years, as seen with shows like Haunted on Netflix, and now more like it are arriving for horror and paranormal fans of Blumhouse.

