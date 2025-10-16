Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: the beast in me

The Beast in Me Trailer Previews Claire Danes & Matthew Rhys Thriller

Premiering on Nov. 13th, here's the official trailer for Netflix's Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys-starring thriller The Beast in Me.

Article Summary The Beast in Me trailer teases Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys in a twisted psychological thriller.

Premiering Nov. 13th on Netflix, the series follows an author obsessed with her mysterious neighbor.

From Homeland creator Howard Gordon and The X-Files' Gabe Rotter, expect dark secrets and tense drama.

Brittany Snow and Natalie Morales join a star-studded cast in this gripping new Netflix series.

Set to hit the streaming service on November 13th, Netflix is offering us our best look yet at Showrunner Howard Gordon (Homeland, 24, The X-Files) and series creator Gabe Rotter's (The X-Files) Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys-starring thriller The Beast in Me with the release of the official trailer. Since the tragic death of her young son, acclaimed author Aggie Wiggs (Danes) has receded from public life, unable to write, a ghost of her former self. But she finds an unlikely subject for a new book when the house next door is bought by Nile Jarvis (Rhys), a famed and formidable real estate mogul who was once the prime suspect in his wife's disappearance. At once horrified and fascinated by this man, Aggie finds herself compulsively hunting for the truth – chasing his demons while fleeing her own – in a game of cat and mouse that might turn deadly.

Along with Danes and Rhys, the series also stars Brittany Snow and Natalie Morales. In addition, Jonathan Banks, David Lyons, Tim Guinee, Hettienne Park, Deidre O'Connell, Aleyse Shannon, Will Brill, Kate Burton, Bill Irwin, Amir Arison, and Julie Ann Emery guest star. Here's a look at the image gallery that was released, with the streaming series set to hit Netflix on Nov. 13th:

Stemming from 20th Television, Gordon, Rotter, and Danes executive produce the series. In addition, director Antonio Campos (The Staircase), Daniel Pearle (American Crime Story), Conan O'Brien, Jeff Ross & David Kissinger for Conaco, Caroline Baron (Severance), and Jodie Foster serve as executive producers.

