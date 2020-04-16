The Big Show Show Highlights Softer, Family-Friendly Side to WWE Star

The Big Show Show is a new Netflix sitcom starring the titular WWE Superstar. This meta-series follows our faux Paul "Big Show" Wight as he navigates retirement, his oldest daughter moving in with him and his family, and the mundane daily adventures of life. This show is only available for streaming via Netflix, but is it worth watching? In our first episode, we're introduced to Big Show and his family. His wife Cassy (Allison Munn), his youngest daughter JJ (Juliet Donenfeld), and his middle child Mandy (Lily Brooks O'Briant). This typical American family is getting ready for Big Show's oldest daughter from a previous marriage Lola (Reylynn Caster), to move in with them in Tampa, Florida.

Caster and Show have the best chemistry in the show. Their father/daughter relationship is written extremely well. Within this one 24 minute episode we see them have both highs and lows, but at the end of the day, love wins. They also learn valuable life lessons about not butting into each other's problems, and Show learns that he has to let his daughter try to fix her problems herself. The side plots in this episode tie in nicely with the overall tone as well. Mandy is staging a sit-in within her bedroom, in protest of Big Show and Cassy giving her room to Lola. This could easily be spun into Mandy being justifiably angry and jealous of Lola, but for now the two brush it off and remain cool with each other. We also hear about glimpses into Cassy's life outside of the home, such as her being banned from Starbucks, and trying to sell a house that might be haunted.

There are some uniquely funny nods to other WWE Superstars, including a reference to Mick Foley and John Cena. Big Show has good comedic timing, as well as having some of the best lines in the show. My personal favorite comes at the end when he shouts at a group of girls doing a sit-in inside of his home: "If you are not related to me or dependent on my taxes, get out." The Big Show Show is reminiscent of family sitcoms that are found on Nickelodeon or The Disney Channel, crossed with the WWE. The acting in this episode is a little hoaky and over the top, the storyline is basic and predictable, yet this show is utterly charming and very sincere. While I tend to shy away from shows of this nature, this is one sitcom I'll keep watching. Plus, there are only eight episodes that clock in at around 25 minutes long each, making this an easy to digest Netflix show.