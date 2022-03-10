The Book of Boba Fett Star Emily Swallow Discusses Mandalorian Return

One of the many surprise returns on The Book of Boba Fett was The Armorer played by Emily Swallow, originally introduced in The Mandalorian season one. In the episode "Chapter 5: The Return of the Mandalorian", the narrative shifted to Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin, the featured protagonist in The Mandalorian, who's trying to make sense of his acquired Darksaber he won defeating Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) in combat. As a wise sage and master smith of Mandalore, she imparts wisdom, guidance, and helps forge his armaments as an authority of The Way. Swallow spoke with StarWars.com about working with director Bryce Dallas Howard and getting back into the role.

"Working with Bryce is such a dream for an actor," Swallow said. "She is that remarkable breed of leader who knows what she wants and makes sure she gets every single shot she wants, but she will always ask you if there is anything you want to try, and she will unfailingly tell you to follow your gut. There is never any doubt that she trusts her actors." It took some initial adjusting being away for nearly two years. "I really like living in her space because I am not nearly as grounded and calm in my day-to-day life. I fidget a lot and I use my hands and my face a lot [for expression]," she said with a laugh.

Stepping upon her new surroundings in The Book of Boba Fett was an experience in and of itself. "Working on the Volume is a game-changer in the best possible way," Swallow said. "When I first stepped onto the set, it took my breath away. The vastness of the sky and the isolation of this place that the Armorer had staked out really struck me. I got a glimpse of how lonely existence must be for this group of people who have to live in constant hiding." The Supernatural star was impressed by how far along CG has come along in creating such immersive worlds. "As an audience member, I can't even tell I'm watching something that's not shot on location. It's incredible." For more on Swallow talking about growing up on the Star Wars franchise, her audition, filming, fan interactions, and working with Dave Filoni, Deborah Chow, and creator Jon Favreau, you can go to StarWars.com