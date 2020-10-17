The Book Of Malachi: Sci-Fi Novel Series Rights at Little Island Prods

The gripping sci-fi, dystopian-themed, novel that is The Book of Malachiby author T.C. Farren, is set to become a series by Little Island Productions. The novel follows a man in his thirties, who is mute due to the loss of his tongue, and he seeks to restore his voice. Because of this need, Malachi, the mute man, takes an offer on a short term job of being a warden in an organ farm that remains top secret by a pharmaceutical company. Many moral and ethical questions will arise with this plot and its' main character, especially in a series rather than a film. The contents in both the novel, and eventual tv series, have me reminiscing over other plots involving organs, harvesting, and who is deserving in life. One main example would be of the cult classic that is Repo: The Genetic Opera, a film that shares the concept of a price on organs and greed.

The focus on this upcoming series seems to focus in on an industry represented in the novel, rather than a city or wider landscape. It will be interesting to see how and in what ways the writers and production crew will focus their intentions towards, especially for lovers of the book. Little Island Productions has many shows under the umbrella of their company, such as the upcoming Wheel of Time and 2018's Patrick Melrose. Many themes relevant to the world today have been revealed in The Book of Malachi and will see their way onto the small screen.

Themes in this include; racism, sexism, ethical choices, and even looking at disability in society. There is yet to be an exact date for the release of the series or even the beginning of production, but many fans will be watching and awaiting such news. For now, let us know in the comments what you hope to see in The Book of Malachi and if there are any novels you wish to see on the small screen in the future!