The Boys: Ackles, Starr, Crawford, Fukuhara & Alonso Talk S03 Trailer

From Homelander (Antony Starr) becoming an even deadlier ticking time bomb than ever before to Butcher (Karl Urban) trying to get used to calling Hughie (Jack Quaid) boss. And let's not forget how our heroes are planning to use Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy as a weapon against Homelander- and how we're feeling like that's a very bad idea for a number of reasons. And that's not even close to covering everything that the trailer had to offer us (or the surprises that the season is keeping hidden). So as we work up our look at what the trailer's telling us, Chace Crawford, Antony Starr, Jensen Ackles, Karen Fukuhara, and Laz Alonso are sharing their thoughts & reactions to what we've seen so far.

Okay, before we get to the cast offering their deep-dive analysis of what the third season has to offer, here's a look back at the official trailer for Amazon's The Boys, hitting streaming screens on June 2nd:

And now, Crawford, Starr, Ackles, Fukuhara, and Alonso break down the trailer by offering some very "fascinating" insight into what we're seeing and how it connects (when they can) to the third season:

In an interview with EW last week, Karen Fukuhara (Kumiko) and Tomer Capone (Frenchie) shared some intel on where their respective characters' mindsets are at heading into the third season. With a time jump, musical dance number (more on that below), and government-sanctioned legitimacy on the way, here's a little more on what you can expect:

Fukuhara: "She is finally able to go out and discover what her likes, dislikes, [and] hobbies are. Who is she at the core as a normal girl? You'll see in Season 3 what she chose to do in the past year or so, getting a taste test of what life is like to be normal. It's fantastic for her. She doesn't have to just be about killing and violence."

Capone: "We find Serge feeling he has legitimacy. That's all under the surface. Quickly, he has to deal with his inner demons about what role he plays in the Boys group and what or who for. When things get out of hand, the answers will confront him from all sides that will take him for a steep 'rollercoaster' ride."