Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

The Boys, Firefly/Joss Whedon, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Boys, SNL, Modern Family, Firefly/Joss Whedon, Young Sherlock, Doctor Who, Buffy, Marshals, and more!

Article Summary Get the latest scoop on The Boys, including a fun look back at Soldier Boy’s musical “Solid Gold” moment.

Dive into TV’s hottest headlines, from SNL and Modern Family updates to Firefly and Doctor Who debates.

Exclusive interviews with stars from Young Sherlock, The Puzzle Lady, and Marshals.

Find out why Doctor Who fans are resistant to Billie Piper and get the highlights from BCTV’s top stories.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Boys, SNL, Svengoolie, Modern Family, WWE & Cody Rhodes, Firefly/Joss Whedon, Young Sherlock, The Puzzle Lady, The Claudia Winkleman Show, Doctor Who, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Marshals, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, March 8th, 2026:

SNL Cold Open Tackles "White Hamilton" Pete Hegseth & Kristi Noem

The Boys Team Remembers Soldier Boy's "Solid Gold" Musical History

SNL Pregame: Looking Back at Gosling & Day's "Beavis and Butt-Head"

Svengoolie Babysits "Son of Frankenstein" TONIGHT on MeTV: Preview

One Chicago Crossover Event Delivered, Had Challenges Along the Way

Modern Family Star Ferguson on Why Mitch & Cam Spinoff Didn't Happen

Cody Rhodes Shocks World, Wins Back WWE Title on SmackDown

Firefly, Doctor Who, Daredevil: Born Again & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Firefly: Would Joss Whedon Return for Reunion Project? Should He?

Young Sherlock: Tseng, Irons on Balancing Action & Mystery, Parkhill

The Puzzle Lady Star Charlotte Hope on Phyllis Logan, Comedy & More

The Claudia Winkleman Show Previewed Ahead of Friday the 13th Debut

Why are Doctor Who Fans So Resistant to Billie Piper as The Doctor?

BCTV's Blu-Ray/4K Rundown: "Seven Kingdoms," Snowpiercer & Ultraman

The Puzzle Lady Star Adam Best on Playing Against Type, Logan & More

Young Sherlock: Fiennes Tiffin & Finn on Friendship-Turned-Rivalry

Sarah Michelle Gellar on Her Co-Star's Buffy Tribute in Ready or Not 2

Marshals Star Ash Santos on Living the Yellowstone Universe Dream

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!