Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Firefly, Doctor Who, Daredevil: Born Again & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: WWE, Firefly, The Boys, Doctor Who, Daredevil: Born Again, Ted Lasso, Drag Race, Scarpetta, Boba Fett & more!

Article Summary Firefly reunion heats up as Nathan Fillion recruits Adam Baldwin for March 15th updates and surprises

Doctor Who, Daredevil: Born Again, and The Boys serve up big news, teasers, and cast reveals

WWE SmackDown, Ted Lasso, Drag Race, and Garfield headline fresh news and big previews

Stay current with top TV reviews, opinion pieces, and daily coverage across streaming and broadcast

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: WWE SmackDown, Firefly, The Boys, Garfield, Doctor Who, Daredevil: Born Again, Ted Lasso, SNL UK, Drag Race, Boston Blue, Fire Country, The Brady Bunch, Sheriff Country, Scarpetta, Boba Fett, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, March 7th, 2026:

WWE SmackDown Preview: Congratulations on Tonight's Win, Cody Rhodes

Firefly: Nathan Fillion Recruits Adam Baldwin as March 15th Nears

The Boys: Jensen Ackles Apologizes to Mom for S05 Trailer Potty Mouth

Garfield: Lamorne Morris to Voice Lasagna Lover in New Animated Series

Doctor Who: Should We Read Into UNIT's Recent Rose Tyler Update?

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Teaser: Matt's Gonna Need Some Help

Ted Lasso Season 4 Mini-Teaser Finds Beard Doing His Homework

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs Finale Tonight; New Specials Set

SNL UK: "Saturday Night Live" Spinoff Gets Official Teaser From Sky

The Boys, Lanterns, Rick and Morty & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Drag Race S18E10: "Drag In A Bag" Preview: Design Challenge Curveball

5 Things: Jay Mewes Hosts YouTube Talk Series: Benoist, Adams & More

Boston Blue Season 1 E11 Preview: Will "Family Secrets" Be Revealed?

Fire Country S04E11 "Elite of the Elite" Look: Bode's Put to The Test

The Brady Bunch: Los Angeles Sets Iconic Home as Historic Landmark

Sheriff Country S01E11: "The Aftermath" Preview: A Deadly Conspiracy

Doctor Who Star Alex Kingston on Show Being a Safe Scare for Kids

Your Friends & Neighbors S02 Trailer: James Marsden Joins The Action

Scarpetta: Prime Video Series Could Be More Horror Than We Expected

Boba Fett "On The Shelf" But Temuera Morrison Is Keeping Hope Alive

Wistoria: Wand & Sword Season 2 Coming to Crunchyroll This April

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 18 Episode 9: It's a Hard Knock Rusical!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!