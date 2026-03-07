Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: MeTV, svengoolie

Svengoolie Babysits "Son of Frankenstein" TONIGHT on MeTV: Preview

Svengoolie returns to MeTV tonight at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT with a screening of 1939's Son of Frankenstein. Here's a look at what you can expect...

Article Summary Svengoolie airs Son of Frankenstein tonight at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV with lively cast commentary.

Classic Universal horror returns starring Basil Rathbone, Boris Karloff, and Bela Lugosi in the 1939 sequel.

Previews, official trailers, and Svengoolie's insights make this screening a must-see event.

Look out for C2E2 updates—meet Svengoolie and the House of Svengoolie live for photos, autographs, and a panel.

If it's Saturday night, then it's time for Svengoolie (aka Rich Koz) and the House of Svengoolie (Sarah Palmer's gorgeous ghoul Gwengoolie, Scott Gryder's devilishly ingratiating IMP (Ignatius Malvolio Prankerstein), and Bill Leff's the 800-year-old vampire Nostalgiaferatoo) to throw open the doors to more cinematic madness on MeTV. Kicking off at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT, Svengoolie rolls out a screening of 1939's Son of Frankenstein. Produced and directed by Rowland V. Lee and written by Willis Cooper, the film starred some serious horror icons: Basil Rathbone, Boris Karloff, and Bela Lugosi. The film would serve as the third entry in Universal Pictures' "Frankenstein" series and is a follow-up to 1935's Bride of Frankenstein. To make sure you're ready for tonight's screening, we have a preview of the show waiting for you above. In addition, we have a look at the official trailer for Son of Frankenstein, some blog thoughts from Svengoolie about what you can expect from tonight's show, and maybe even a funny note to end things on.

You can check out the trailer for Son of Frankenstein below, followed by some additional intel from Svengoolie regarding tonight's screening (with the complete blog update here). In addition, we have a look at Kerwyn's "Joke of the Week," submitted by Sam from Memphis, TN:

Svengoolie on House of Sven's Screening of "Son of Frankenstein": "This film is a strong continuation of the Frankenstein series, and a moving finale to Karloff's portrayal of the Monster on film. Basil Rathbone, who felt appearing in this horror film required him to play the role "over the top", seems at the point of hysteria at times – and, as his young son, Donnie Dunagan, seems to grate on some viewers' nerves a bit. Most impressive, though, is Bela's incredible portrayal of Ygor- creating such a unique and singular character unlike most of what we've seen him play before, and showing he was a more versatile actor than many give him credit for. We've got plenty of info about the cast, including the one character that Mel Brooks appropriated so well- along with some fun Sven stuff- including a visit by Gwengoolie and Tombstone, who also returns to parody Basil Rathbone's most famous role- as well as giving insight on the Monster's complexion!?"

C2E2 News! Svengoolie will be at the pop culture convention on Friday, March 27th, with the Sven Squad joining him on Saturday, March 28th, for autographs, professional photo ops, and a panel. Updates will be on the Svengoolie website soon, and here's where you can get more info on C2E2.

