The Boys: Jensen Ackles' 3 New Fans Can't Watch; Padalecki Approves

Supernatural and (now) The Boys star Jensen Ackles has been having a pretty good week so far. First came word that the actor would be joining his SPN Family member Eric Kripke on the third season of the hit Amazon Prime series in the role of Soldier Boy, the "original superhero" who fought in World War II and became the first super celebrity as well as a mainstay of American culture for decades. Following that, Ackles and Supernatural co-star Jared Padalecki posted a video confirming that the final seven episodes of the long-running series will begin their run in October (with a series special and the finale set for November). Now, Ackles is enjoying the praise and attention that comes with good news like this, and he even heard from the three biggest The Boys fans in the world- except they won't be able to watch his work until 2031.

In the following Instagram post, actress and Ackles' wife Danneel Ackles shared a video of the best fanbase Ackles could ever ask for: their kids, who are clearly happy for their dad. But considering this is The Boys we're talking about, we more than understand Danneel's "disclaimer" at the end of her post:

His Supernatural co-star and soon-to-be Walker star didn't hesitate with the congratulations, either:

We've been "The Boys" for fifteen years, so it's nice to see the tradition live on. Congrats on your superpowers brother, you deserve it! https://t.co/mdHlkH5lcT — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) August 17, 2020

"When I was a child, I had a crazy, impossible dream — to provide Jensen Ackles with gainful employment," said Kripke in a statement when the casting news was first announced. "I'm happy to say that dream has come true. Jensen is an amazing actor, an even better person, smells like warm chocolate chip cookies, and I consider him a brother. As Soldier Boy, the very first superhero, he'll bring so much humor, pathos, and danger to the role. I can't wait to be on set with him again, and bring a bit of 'Supernatural' to 'The Boys.'"

The Boys: A Look Ahead to Season 2

A more intense, more desperate Season 2 of The Boys finds Butcher (Karl Urban), Hughie (Jack Quaid), and the crew wanted by anything and everything with a superpower for the mess that was the first season. So what better time for our heroes to take the fight directly to Vought. Speaking of supes, it's not like Homelander (Antony Starr) has it any easier: Stormfront (Aya Cash) has her eyes on his leadership spot on The Seven- but her plans are much more "global" in nature. An even bigger "wild card" in all of this? The return of "retired" The Seven member Lamplighter (Shawn Ashmore), who ignites some painful memories and righteous anger.

The following second-season teaser picks up where things left off last time: a bloody Homelander meeting his son. From there, we have a bloody mess that finds A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) not doing so well; Homelander taking on Starlight (Erin Moriarty); Mr. Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) stepping up his presence, The Deep (Chase Crawford) still trying to not be so shallow; a quick look at Butcher's good boy Terror, and more.

Amazon Prime Video also released a preview introducing Stormfront in all of her social media glory. In the opening scene, we get to see Vought's PR campaign making the public feel comfy about supes in the military just before the set gets a visitor, much to the chagrin of Homelander, Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), and public relation powerhouse Ashley (Colby Minifie). But Stormfront's not just there to make a name for herself, because she's already done that. That's because Mr. Edgar just named her as the late, not-so-great Translucent's (Alex Hassell) replacement- and Homelander's not happy.

Speaking of Mr. Edgar, during "The Boys F**kin' Reunion," Kripke previewed the first three minutes of the second season opener (at around the 47:30 mark) that plans are moving forward to embed supes with the military, with the Vought CEO and Secretary of Defense Robert Singer (Jim Beaver) negotiating "collateral damage" while Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) takes care of a first-season threat.

In this clip, Butcher is reunited with the team- just in enough time to take off again to meet with a contact. To say that doesn't sit well with Hughie would be an understatement: he wants answers- and a new plan. Of course, there's no way that doesn't come across to Butcher as a challenge to his leadership. Yeah, Butcher isn't a big fan of being questioned. Following that, we see what happens post-whale impaling (yup): As The Deep mourns the loss of Lucy, he looks to convince Starlight that one day she might welcome him back on the team. Yeah, that's not gonna happen- until Stormfront steps in. Meanwhile, Homelander looks to go underground to continue the hunt:

New Season 2 Clip: Are you Team Butcher or Team Hughie? pic.twitter.com/AFoDwd1PqS — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) August 6, 2020

On the side of The Boys, the series also stars Laz Alonso (The Mysteries of Laura) as second-in-command Mother's Milk, and Tomer Capon as unpredictable wild card Frenchie, a brutal warrior when who lives a life of no attachments or responsibilities. Also joining this season are Goran Visnjic, Claudia Doumit, Patton Oswalt, and a returning Malcolm Barrett.