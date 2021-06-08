The Boys: Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy Earns Amell's Arrowverse Approval

Amazon Prime and showrunner & executive producer Eric Kripke offered viewers one of the things they've been waiting for since it was first announced Jensen Ackles would be joining the third season of The Boys in the role of Vought International's original supe Soldier Boy. That's right, the big-time costume reveal- and based on social media reactions, folks approve in a big way. One of those that approve? Ackles' one-time CW housemate Stephen Amell (Arrow). To get you up to speed, before the big costume reveal Ackles posted a brief video of his workout for the role where he tagged Amell and The Flash star Grant Gustin (as well as anyone else who's ever played a supe before) to let them know he's "beginning to understand the struggle."

Here's a look at Amell's post from earlier today, where he expresses appreciation for Ackles' kind words, gives the suit a thumbs-up, and (like all of us) lets Ackles know he's excited to see what he does with the suit:

Here's a look back at Ackles' workout post from last week, where he gives a shout-out to Amell and Gustin for all the work they did over the years to stay in Arrowverse-shape:

"Soldier Boy is the original badass," costume designer Laura Jean Shannon said about the character she helped created the suit for. "Our goal was to highlight a bygone era of overt masculinity and grit. With that pedigree, we dove headfirst into baking in an all-American quality grounded in a military soldier's practicality with a heavy dose of old-school cowboy swagger. We knew that the actor had to have Steve McQueen looks and chops with a John Wayne attitude, luckily Jensen Ackles embodies all of that." For Kripke, it was good to finally let the fans see what's waiting for them in the third season. "When I cast Jensen as Soldier Boy, the first thing I said was, 'I'm most excited for you, because of the amazing process you'll go through with LJ, our Super Suit designer.' It took six months but the experience surpassed Jensen's expectations," he said. "LJ has made a work of art that tips its hat to the WWII Soldier Boy from the comics while taking it in a sleek new direction. And if you think the photos are cool, just wait till you see Jensen in action. It's one of my very favorite suits."

