The Boys S03: Ackles, Kripke Talk Soldier Boy Mission & THAT Cameo

If you had a chance to check out this week's episode of Amazon & Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys Season 3, then you know that Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) had a pretty "explosive" reunion with his old flame and former Payback teammate Crimson Countess (Laurie Holden). But before that, we learned another way that Crimson Countess makes money beyond whatever it is that Crimson Countess' Chimp Country pulls in. And if CC's private chat customer @SIR-CUMS-A-LOT-779 looked familiar? Yup, that's exactly who it was. Now, we're getting a chance to hear from Ackles & Kripke, with the former offering some intel on Soldier Boy's mission and the latter discussing that cameo and what it took to make it happen with EW. So from this point forward, consider the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign officially on so we'll meet you after the spoiler image buffer…

Ackles on What Soldier Boy Wants: "Soldier Boy wants revenge on why he got taken out of the game, why he was left out to pasture. No one came and got him and brought him back. He's a little pissed off that his team Payback, A, didn't come and get him but more importantly, B, gave him up in the first place."

Ackles on Soldier Boy Scene with Crimson Countess (Laurie Holden) Leaving Emotions on Cutting Room Floor: "It was a confrontation with an ex-lover and in the filming of it, Soldier Boy actually gets pretty upset. I understand some of that emotion was cut out [of the episode] because it didn't feel right. It didn't service the story, I think, as well as just being calm and cool and a stone-cold killer," Ackles explained.

Seth Rogen Didn't Want to Do "That" Scene- But Not for the Reason You Might Think: Having just come off of Hulu's Pam and Tommy where he already had a masturbation scene, Rogen didn't want to make it two in a row. So Kripke & the crew went recruiting- to zero results. "We had a long list of name cameos that we wanted to go after to put in that scene, and for some reason, they all passed. I have no idea why they wouldn't want to jerk off to Crimson Countess aggressively on camera and then orgasm too early. I just can't imagine why an actor wouldn't want to do that dream role," Kripke responded jokingly.

So Rogen Ended Up Doing the "Funny" & "Sex-Positive" Scene: "It's so funny. It's also really sex-positive. He found a way to make it… It's not dirty and there's no shame. He's just like excited to be there and excited that he bought anal beads. He's ready with the lube, like, 'Here we go!'"

In an interview with Variety, Vernon Sanders, Amazon Studios Head of Global Television, discussed how things are looking with The Boys universe expanding:

"The Boys: Diabolical" Season 2? "There is absolutely the possibility. We were excited when we launched. We thought there was a two-fold opportunity with 'Diabolical.' One was to get 'The Boys' fans excited about and get it out early. But we also wanted to see if there was another bite of the apple once the mothership show returned, and we are seeing real engagement and growth of the show there. We've definitely had conversations with the producers about what the next installment would look like."

Untitled College-Based Spinoff? "We are thrilled, the dailies look great, we are excited about the cast that we have. It absolutely has 'The Boys,' it's part of the show, but I think the other thing we are excited about, it's different in its own way. It's definitely been a long road. I have to admit, when Eric Kripke came to talk to us about the spinoff, we were so excited about the potential of it, we told him we wanted it two years earlier than he said he could get it done. Eric has been great and brought great showrunners as well."

More Spinoffs? "There's ideas beyond the shows that we have. We want to pace ourselves. The launch of the show this season so far has really blown us away, and I wouldn't be surprised if you heard about more but for the time being, we are focused on this next show and making sure that it lives up to everything it needs to be, and so far, we are on track."