The Boys Season 3: Read Between The Lines; Quaid's Hat Looks Familiar

Last week, The Boys showrunner and executive producer Eric Kripke offered an explosive opinion on what he's seen of Season 3so far- taking to Twitter to reveal that he's seen a director cut of the Craig Rosenberg-directed S03E01 "Payback" and said viewers are in for "…something really special. And insane. And special"- with a look at Alastair Adana's (Goran Višnjić ) final fate to make his case. Now, Jack Quaid is checking in via Instagram for a well-wished "read between the lines," a reminder that the team is still hard at work, and to show off his cap with the new season's logo on it. Of course, if you've been following our coverage (even on "slow news days") then you know that Malcolm Barrett (Preacher, Timeless) aka Seth Reed was actually the first person we saw to debut the hat in public (along with a Timeless hoodie). So the lesson to be learned here? There are no such things as "slow news days" because you never know when an article can help give credit where credit is due (or could just be us rationalizing- we can't always tell).

"Read between the lines, Theo. Read between the LINES!" We're hard @ work on S3 but the only thing I can show you is this hat. Rest assured though, this is our craziest one yet," Quaid wrote in the caption to his post (which you can check out for yourselves below):

Kripke and Rosenberg are also working on a spinoff series (a series order is expected soon) based on a Vought-sponsored college for the best of the best supes-wise. Though still in development with casting underway (see below), Kripke had some details to offer during an interview with THR. First, Kripke wants fans to know that the series isn't the result of Amazon looking to milk the franchise for all it's worth: this was the team's idea. "First, it didn't come from Amazon telling us, 'Hey, you're a hit, you must do a lot more of the same.' It came from me, [The Boys EPs] Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Craig Rosenberg just talking. We stumbled on to this corner of the universe that we really loved and we took it to them," Kripke explained.

As for the concept of The Boys spinoff (which strikes us as a cross between medical school students finding out where their residencies and college athletes getting drafted to pro teams), Kripke was able to elaborate on the different "supes perspective" viewers will have. 'It's a Vought-owned college where young kids with powers are trained as to how to be proper superheroes, all leading to an NBA-style draft at the end of the year. It's sort of like a college sports show meets Fame, because they also have to go to acting classes and marketing classes. It's going to be a very character-driven, hopefully incredibly realistic, college show," he explained.

Lizzie Broadway (The Rookie, Bones) and Jaz Sinclair (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Shane Paul McGhie (Deputy, Greenleaf), Aimee Carrero (Elena of Avalor, Young & Hungry), and Maddie Phillips (Teenage Bounty Hunters), and Reina Hardesty (Brockmire) have been cast as young Supes attending America's only college exclusively for those with special powers (run by Vought International, of course). The series will explore the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test- competing for the best contracts in the best cities.

Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television are set to produce, in association with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and NightSky Productions. Rosenberg will pen the pilot and serve as executive producer and showrunner on The Boys spinoff as part of his overall deal with Sony Pictures TV. The Boys developer/executive producer Kripke and fellow EPs, Point Grey Pictures' Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver; Original Film's Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty; and Ken F. Levin and Jason Netter also executive produce.

