The Boys Season 5: Antony Starr Gets Back to His Homelander "Roots"

There's nothing like Antony Starr back to sporting Homelander's blonde hair to drive home that The Boys Season 5 filming was underway.

It's not like the reality didn't kick in when The Boys Showrunner Eric Kripke announced that the upcoming fifth season would also be the show's last. And it only became painfully clearer earlier this month as the team headed back to Toronto to start filming the final chapters. We even had stars Laz Alonso, Karen Fukuhara, and Erin Moriarty sharing looks at the pre-filming cast get-together that really drove the point home. And yet, there was something about seeing Antony Starr back sporting Homelander's blonde hair that really put it all into perspective that this was going to be the Prime Series' final run.

"Happy Thanksgiving, Americans. From Canada, with love xo have a good one," Starr wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, which kicked off with those familiar blonde locks:

Here's a look back at Kripke's Instagram post announcing the first day of filming was underway and revealing intel on the first episode of the final season: Episode 501: "Fifteen Inches of Sheer Dynamite" (written by Paul Grellong and directed by Phil Sgriccia).

The Boys Is "Punk Rock": Eric Kripke "Working Hard to Not Sell Out"

"We're gonna look at the chips we have on the table right now. I live in absolute terror of becoming the thing we've been satirizing for five years," Kripke shared during a recent conversation with Collider, explaining why he continues to be cautious about expanding the show's universe too much, too soon. "The thing about 'The Boys' is that it's punk rock, and it hurts extra hard when punk rockers sell out. I'm really working hard to not sell out. We do these shows because we really care about them and we're passionate about them, and they can tell fresh stories that we can't tell in 'The Boys' and not just be about rapid expansion but be very careful and mindful about the choices we're making and being able to defend why we're making them. I worry about that every single day," he added. "I just want people to say, maybe it's for them, and maybe it isn't for them, but gotta hand it to them, they maintain a consistent level of quality."

