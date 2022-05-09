The Boys Spinoff : London Thor Replaces Reina Hardesty; 3 More Join

Okay, time to break out your casting scorecards for the upcoming The Boys spinoff from Amazon, original series showrunner & EP Eric Kripke, and spinoff showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters. Last month, we learned that Reina Hardesty (Brockmire) was the next original cast member to depart the project after the character she was set to play had been redeveloped, apparently requiring a recasting (in line with the reason behind Shane Paul McGhie & Aimee Carrero's departures). Well, earlier this evening we learned that London Thor (Shameless) will be stepping into that role. In addition, Derek Luh (Shining Vale), newcomer Asa Germann, and Shelley Conn (Bridgerton) are also joining a cast that includes Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, and Maddie Phillips. With production currently underway, the spinoff is set at America's only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (and run by Vought International), with the irreverent, R-rated show exploring the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities.

"Much like 'Mork & Mindy' spun-off from 'Happy Days'—which is an insane and true fact—our spinoff will exist in the Vought Cinematic Universe, yet have a tone and style all its own," Kripke said in a statement. "It's our take on a college show, with an ensemble of fascinating, complicated, and sometimes deadly Young Supes. Michele and Tara are stone-cold geniuses, we're thrilled to have them steer this ship and grateful to Sony and Amazon for the opportunity. We love this show and can't wait for you to see it. Also, 'Baywatch Nights' spun-off from 'Baywatch,' and it had vampires. Vampires!"

Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios are set to produce, with Fazekas and Butters serving as showrunners and executive producers. The Boys creator Kripke will executive produce via Kripke Enterprises along with The Boys executive producers Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver of Point Grey Pictures, Original Film's Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, and Michaela Starr. Erica Rosbe and Zak Schwartz are co-executive producers. Loreli Alanís will serve as executive in charge on behalf of Point Grey Pictures.