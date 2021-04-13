The Boys: The Official Podcast Examines Season 2, Arrives This Week

While production on the third season of Amazon Prime and executive producer/showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys continues grinding away, the streaming service is offering viewers a chance to learn more about how the second season came together. Produced by At Will Media, the eight-episode podcast The Boys: The Official Podcast takes listeners behind the scenes of the popular supes-satire series. Set to premiere its first two episodes this Thursday, April 15, the podcast will release future episodes weekly through May 27 (with Variety first reporting, exclusively).

Hosted by journalist Tim Kash, The Boys: The Official Podcast features conversations with EPs Kripke, Evan Goldberg, and Seth Rogen; cast members Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Karen Fukuhara, and Aya Cash; and others sharing their favorite moments on both sides of the camera, what the seasons biggest challenges were, how they prepared for the season, and more. In addition, viewers will get to hear from folks like designer Laura Jean "LJ" Shannon (whose LJ Supersuits has done some amazing work for HBO Max's Titans) explain what goes into making each supersuit impressive and scientifically accurate, as well as where she draws her inspiration for the suits from. And if you were dying to know more about the epic whale scene; the exploding heads at the congressional hearing; the Sage Grove showdown; and the "girls get it done" fight sequence, VFX supervisor Stephan Fleet and stunt coordinator Tig Fong will be on hand to break things down in step-by-step technical detail. Are you still feeling a bit traumatized by the whole whale/speedboat "game of chicken" that went horrifically bad- but not so much that you don't want to know how it was pulled off? "We had to bring in a 90-ton crane. We took three days of dialing in and setting it up and rehearsing and practicing to get this jump just right," Fong revealed in a brief preview of the podcast.