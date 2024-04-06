Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, daredevil: born again, doctor who, dwayne "the rock" johnson, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, quantum leap, star trek: discovery, superman, the boys

The Boys Wraps, The Rock Retreats & Much More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Boys, Quantum Leap, Superman, The Rock, Star Trek: Discovery, Kid Rock/FOX "News," Doctor Who, and more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Prime Video's The Boys, NBC's Quantum Leap, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race, DC Studios' Superman, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, TNT's AEW Rampage, ABC's Wheel of Fortune, Netflix's 3 Body Problem, Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian & Grogu, HBO's A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Marvel Studios' Daredevil: Born Again, Kid Rock/FOX "News," BBC's Doctor Who & more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, April 6, 2024:

The Boys S04 Update: VFX Work on New Season Officially Wraps

Quantum Leap Star Raymond Lee Responds to NBC Canceling Series

Always Sunny: Rob McElhenney Makes Bold WWE WrestleMania Pitch

RuPaul's Drag Race S16E14 "First Lewk": Our Queens Go By The Book

Superman: James Gunn "Almost Ready to Show It"; "18% or So" Filmed

Star Trek: Discovery: Sonequa Martin-Green on Finishing Show's Journey

Quantum Leap Canceled; Spinoff Sequel Series Ends After 2 Seasons

AEW Rampage Preview: Who's Ready for WrestleMania?!

Wheel of Fortune Sets June Date for Pat Sajak's Final Show

Superman, Lex Luthor Are Film's Main Hero/Villain: Gunn Tackles Rumors

3 Body Problem: Character Changes Hint at Netflix Series' Future

Disney Dates Big Films Like The Mandalorian & Grogu, Toy Story 5, More

Superman: Did Adorable Pup Lead to Early Look at Man of Steel's Cape?

Game of Thrones Prequel "The Hedge Knight" Finds Its Dunk & Egg

The Rock Attempts to Explain Not Endorsing Biden/Harris (Or Anyone)

Daredevil: Born Again Wrap Party Post Confirms Filming Is Finished

Kid Rock, Anheuser-Busch Best Buds Again? FOX "News" Wants To Know!

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Eps. 1-2 Review: Burnham's Last Crusade

Doctor Who: Big Finish, Alex Kingston Team for New River Song Stories

