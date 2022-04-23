The Case Study of Vanitas Offered Perfect Season Wrap: Review

The first season of The Case Study of Vanitas came to an end and it was the perfect finale to leave fans wanting more. It definitely fed us some answers we were hoping to get, while not quite tying everything with a neat bow. I wonder where things will be going especially with the very cryptic ending we got. Kinda even left us asking more questions. It was a very funny, cute, and action-packed anime that has left me turning to the manga to satiate the need for more episodes.

Throughout the show, we get to see Noe trying to know more about Vanitas while gaining everyone's respect, as opposed to Vanitas who seems to want everyone to hate him. However, if there is one thing consistent it's Vanitas wanting to keep everyone at arm's length. While we get to see glimpses that he bears a very tragic secret, it is not until the last couple of episodes that you get an understanding of how deep the damage is. Turns out Vanitas is trying to not let himself feel or get close to anyone.

However, we also get to see his walls start crumbling. We especially get to see how vulnerable he gets after Jeanne kisses him and he is concerned he is dying… when he is actually falling in love. While I enjoyed that episode and seeing Vanitas trying to come to terms with emotions, it was also the weakest among a season filled with very strong, action-packed episodes. I have a love-slash-hate relationship with Jeanne and Vanitas relationship. I am not truly a fan of how it started developing, but I ended up enjoying where things are toward the end of the first season.

I think the last few episodes and the last two arcs, with The Beast of Gevaudan and with Mikhail, solidified the anime and its trajectory to me. It felt like it finally started answering some questions and really going somewhere. It also started adding layers to the story and the characters. It started showing the different sides of each of the main players we had known so far and the possible ulterior motives behind others. It also gave us a look into Vanitas' past and some insight as to why he is the way he is. It was pretty heartbreaking, but it also leaves the viewer thinking there is more to this than what we have been shown. I mean, why else would Vanitas try killing Noe for trying to look into his past? I think the scenes between Vanitas and Noe in the last episode were powerful and I wonder how their relationship will change from now on.

That said, I really loved the dynamic between Vanitas and Noe, as well as watching the growth of their budding relationship. I think Noe is such a sweet boi and I am looking forward to seeing if there is more to him than what we think. I definitely think there is something that we have yet to discover about Noe. Pretty much the same way I feel about Vanitas, although I do not get the feeling that Noe is aware of it the same way Vanitas is. I really look forward to another season of this anime and hopefully learning more about the Vampire of the Blue Moon. I absolutely loved The Case Study of Vanitas— a true fan of the story, visuals, and universe-building that it accomplishes.

