"The CEO" Mercedes Moné Debuts at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 (VIDEO)

The rumblings of rumors had been growing over the past few months about when & where Mercedes Varnado would make her official return to professional wrestling after the prospects of her returning to the WWE as Sasha Banks dimmed. And while Varnado's series of tweets heading into the historic pro-wrestling event appeared to pretty much confirm one of the worst-held secrets, it diminish the debut of Mercedes Moné during NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17. After a successful title defense of her IWGP Women's Championship against Tam Nakano, KAIRI was confronted (and quickly dropped) by "The CEO" (start printing up those t-shirts now) before Moné made it clear that she had her sights set on KAIRI on February 18th at NJPW's Battle in the Valley. And guess where it's at? San Jose, California. Does anyone else smell a title change coming next month?

Here's a look at the video of Moné's entrance, takedown of KAIRI, and confirmation of her next match for NJPW (of course, there's still that matter of Saraya's "mystery partner" against Jamie Hayter & Britt Baker during the January 11th edition of TBS' AEW Dynamite. Hmmm…)

And just in case Moné didn't make it clear enough in the ring with her actions and on the mic, the following tweet pretty much gets the heart of the matter when it comes to what "The CEO" is after…

Back on May 16th, Banks & Naomi reportedly walked out during an episode of WWE RAW over creative differences and the overall feeling that the WWE's Women's Tag-Team Division wasn't being respected. The match in question would've seen the tag-team champions having to compete against one another in a "Six-Pack Challenge" against Asuka, Becky Lynch, Doudrop, and Nikki A.S.H., with the winner facing Bianca Belair at the upcoming "Hell in a Cell" PPV event. The WWE would go on to indefinitely suspend both wrestlers without pay, issuing a public statement on-air condemning their conduct.