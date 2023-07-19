Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Disney+, Marvel, Marvel Comics, streaming, TV | Tagged: Rick Mason, Secret Invasion

The Comic Creators "Special Thanks" List for Secret Invasion S01E05

The Comic Creators "Special Thanks" List for Secret Invasion S01E05 - now adding James D Hudnall and John Ridgeway for the creation of Rick Mason

The fifth episode of Secret Invasion has just dropped on Disney+, and here's the comic book creator special thanks list, as well as the best guesses for who and what people have been credited for. Any further suggestions in the comments are most welcome…

The credits have brought back Kurt Busiek, Chris Claremont and Jim Craig from two weeks ago and have dropped Alan Cowsill from the last four weeks (without one spelling his name right). As well as dropping Peter David, Rich Elson, Andy Lanning and Gary Frank. But also adding the late James D Hudnall and John Ridgway. You can see previous credits from the previous three episodes, for Secret Invasion S01E0, for S01E02, for S01E03 and last week's S01E04.

Saladin Ahmed, co-creator of Raava in Black Bolt #1 (2017)

Brian Michael Bendis – writer and co-creator of the series Secret Invasion (2008), co-creator of Maria Hill in The New Avengers #4 (2005), Pagon in New Avengers #1, co-creator of Dro'ge in New Avengers #40 ( 2008)

Kurt Busiek – co-creator of Cadre K in Maximum Security: Dangerous Planet #1 (2000)

John Byrne – co-creator of James Rhodes in Iron Man #118 (1979)

Chris Claremont – writer on Ms Marvel

Jim Craig – co-creator of Zirksu in Marvel Premiere #35-37 (1977)

Al Ewing – co-creator of Varra of the Knights of the Infinite, New Avengers #4 (2015)

Niko Henrichon – co-creator of G'iah, Meet The Skrulls (2019)

James D Hudnall – co-creator of Rick Mason from Marvel Graphic Novel: Rick Mason, The Agent #1 (1989).

Jack Kirby – co-creator of Nick Fury, Sgt. Fury and his Howling Commandos #1 (May 1963), Skrulls in Fantastic Four #2 (January 1962), SHIELD in Strange Tales #135

(1965)

(1965) Bob Layton – co-creator of James Rhodes in Iron Man #118 (1979)

Stan Lee – co-creator of Nick Fury, Sgt. Fury and his Howling Commandos #1 (May 1963), , Skrulls in Fantastic Four #2 (January 1962), SHIELD in Strange Tales #135

(1965)

(1965) David Michelinie – co-creator of James Rhodes in Iron Man #118 (1979)

Jerry Ordway – co-creator of Cadre K in Maximum Security: Dangerous Planet #1 (2000)

John Ridgway – co-creator of Rick Mason from Marvel Graphic Novel: Rick Mason, The Agent #1 (1989).

Gerardo Sandoval – co-creator of Varra of the Knights of the Infinite, New Avengers #4 (2015)

Roy Thomas – co-creator of Jacqueline Falsworth (Invaders, 1976), co-creator of Zirksu in Marvel Premiere #35-37 (1977), co-creator of Captain Marvel

Robbie Thompson – co-creator of G'iah, Meet The Skrulls (2019)

Christian Ward – co-creator of Raava in Black Bolt #1 (2017)

Leinil Francis Yu – artist and co-creator of the series Secret Invasion (2008)

