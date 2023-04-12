The Continental Teaser: "John Wick" Prequel Checks In This September Set to premiere in September 2023, here's a teaser for Peacock & Lionsgate's "John Wick" prequel special event series, The Continental.

Well, now we know what all of the key art teaser images were leading up to. Earlier today, viewers were treated to the first official teaser for Peacock & Lionsgate's "John Wick" prequel special event series, The Continental. But that's not all because we also have new key art and… wait for it… a release window. That's right, you can pencil in September 2023 for the prequel to blast across our screens. Now, here's everything that you need to know…

Set to hit this September, the special event series is set to explore the origin story and inner workings of the exclusive Continental Hotel, the centerpiece of the "John Wick" Universe, which serves as a refuge for assassins. Told from the perspective of the hotel manager, young Winston Scott (Colin Woodell, based on Ian McShane's character in the films) is dragged through 1975 New York to face a past he thought he'd left behind. In an attempt to seize control of the iconic hotel, which serves as a meeting point for the world's most dangerous criminals, Winston charts a deadly course through the mysterious underworld of New York City. Woodell is joined by Ayomide Adegun, who will portray a young Charon (based on the late Lance Reddick's character); Peter Greene, who dons the fedora of Uncle Charlie (based on the tight-lipped body disposal expert); Mel Gibson, as Cormac; Ben Robson as Frankie; Hubert Point-Du Jour as Miles; Jessica Allain as Lou; Mishel Prada as KD; and Nhung Kate as Yen. Now, here's a look at the first official teaser for Peacock's The Continental:

The series is developed, written, and executive produced by Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward & Shawn Simmons. Albert Hughes (Parts 1 & 3) and Charlotte Brandstrom direct the three chapters, with Hughes also executive producing. In addition, Thunder Road Pictures' Basil Iwanyk & Erica Lee, as well as Chad Stahelski, Derek Kolstad, David Leitch, Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese, and Marshall Persinger, also executive produce the Lionsgate limited series.