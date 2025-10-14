Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: Simu Liu, The Copenhagen test

The Copenhagen Test: Simu Liu-Starrer Drops Trailer, Sets Debut Date

Peacock debuted the official trailer, released an image gallery, and announced the premiere date for Simu Liu-starring The Copenhagen Test.

The Copenhagen Test is a new espionage show coming to Peacock from James Wan's Atomic Monster label. At NYCC, they announced that the show will debut on December 27, and it stars Simu Liu (Barbie, Marvel's Shang-Chi) as "Alexander Hale," Melissa Barrera (In the Heights, Scream V and VI) as "Michelle," Sinclair Daniel (The Other Black Girl, Insidious: The Red Door) as "Parker," Brian D'Arcy James (Spotlight, 13 Reasons Why) as "Peter Moira," Mark O'Brien (City on a Hill, Ready or Not) as "Cobb," and Kathleen Chalfant (Wit, The Affair) as "St. George". That cast and the trailer put a smile on my face.

The Copenhagen Test: An Interesting Departure For Atomic Monster

This espionage thriller series follows first-generation Chinese-American intelligence analyst Alexander Hale (Simu Liu), who realizes his brain has been hacked, giving the perpetrators access to everything he sees and hears. Caught between his shadowy agency and the unknown hackers, he must maintain a performance 24/7 to flush out who's responsible and prove where his allegiance lies. Creator / Co-showrunner / Writer / Executive Producer: Thomas Brandon (Legacies). Co-showrunner / Writer / Executive Producer: Jennifer Yale (See, Outlander). Executive Producer / Star: Simu Liu. Executive Producers: James Wan (The Conjuring Universe, M3GAN), Michael Clear (Archive 81, M3GAN), and Rob Hackett (Archive 81, I Know What You Did Last Summer) for Atomic Monster, Mark Winemaker, and Jet Wilkinson, who also directs 101-102

The Copenhagen Test is an interesting project for Atomic Monster and not something we are used to getting from them. They have also had quite a few projects set up at Peacock, to varying levels of quality and success. With those stars on top, though, I think this is a great candidate for being a winter sleeper. Liu and Barrera should have great chemistry, and the series looks and feels pretty stylized and fun from that trailer. Look for the series to debut on December 27 on Peacock.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!