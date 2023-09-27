Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: a24, Benny Safdie, emma stone, nathan fielder, paramount plus, showtime, The Curse

The Curse Teaser: Showtime Previews Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder Series

Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder star in an official teaser & images for A24 and Showtime series The Curse, set to premiere on November 10th.

Showtime announced that its highly anticipated series The Curse will premiere on streaming and on-demand for all Showtime & Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers on Friday, November 10, before making its on-air debut on Showtime on Sunday, November 12, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Showtime also has unveiled an expanded look at images from the series, which will have its world premiere at the 2023 New York Film Festival on Thursday, October 12, screening the first three episodes.

The Curse is a genre-bending series that explores how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring in their new home-improvement show. The series stars Emma Stone (La La Land), Nathan Fielder (The Rehearsal), and Benny Safdie (Oppenheimer). Guest stars include Oscar nominee Barkhad Abdi, Emmy nominee Corbin Bernsen, and Constance Shulman. Fielder's recent work includes the 2022 series on HBO, The Rehearsal, which ran for six episodes. Fielder and Stone appear to be a unique match in the teaser for this A24 series premiering on Showtime in November. A mixture of home improvement reality series meets A24 horror is bound to be a hit. It'll be exciting to see Stone in a series like this one, potentially bringing her experience from the limited series Maniac to the screen in The Curse.

A co-production of Showtime and A24, The Curse is co-created, executive-produced, and written by Safdie and Fielder. Fielder also serves as a director. Stone executive produces alongside Dave McCary and Ali Herting through their Fruit Tree banner. Josh Safdie also executive produces through their Elara banner. The series will premiere internationally on Paramount+ on November 10 in Canada and on November 11 in the UK, Australia, Latin America, South Korea, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. A lot of good steps forward in the horror genre are arriving from those with backgrounds in comedy. We'll have to wait and see if The Curse joins that list.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!