The Daily Show Highlights: Gurira on TWD: The Ones Who Live & More

The Daily Show's Desi Lydic talks The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live with Danai Gurira. Plus, Trump's golden sneakers, Nikki Haley & more.

It was Tuesday night, so you know what that meant – right? Yup, it was time for Jon Stewart to vacate the anchor chair so that Desi Lydic could run the joint for the next three days. And Lydic wasn't messing around on her first night this week, taking on the smelly water & gold sneakers that ex-reality show host & multi-impeached ex-POTUS Donald Trump has been pimping (when he's not comparing himself to the late Alexei Navalny), Nikki Haley making news by not dropping out of the race for the GOP nomination in 2024, and (with Ronny Chieng) Alabama's new reproductive law that classifies embryos (even the frozen kind) as "children." But first, we kick things off with a look at what Danai Gurira (Michonne) had to share about AMC's Gurira & Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes)-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, returning to the franchise, and so much more.

In the following clip, Gurira shares what it was like taking on an executive producer role on the spinoff series, what it means to have a chance to continue Rick & Michonne's story, the lasting impact that the franchise continues to have, and more. Outside of the TWD universe talk, Gurira also opens up about her inspirations in founding Love Our Girls to advocate and celebrate women & girls around the world and what she hopes to accomplish with the initiative. Following that, we have a look back at two other highlights from Tuesday night's edition of Comedy Central's The Daily Show:

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Overview

The spinoff series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead? Joining Lincoln & Gurira are Pollyanna McIntosh as CRM Warrant Officer Jadis Stokes, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Pearl Thorne, Terry O'Quinn as CRM Major General Beale, and Matthew August Jeffers as Nat.

In the following featurette, Lincoln and Gurira discuss what it was like being back to celebrate the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. We get to learn why killing a walker was important for Lincoln during his scenes and how Gurira is viewing her upcoming return to the role as presenting "Michonne 2.0." Here's a look at the complete featurette, Show Me More: The Walking Dead Last Episodes (Behind the Scenes). Thought the entire profile of the show's final run is worth checking out, jump to the 26:10 mark to hear from Lincoln, Gurira, and others about Rick & Michonne's epic return:

