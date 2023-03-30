The Daily Show Offers Donald Trump An Indictment Silver Lining Comedy Central's The Daily Show did its best to help Donald Trump turn his frown upside down over his recently-announced indictment news.

If you're living in New York City right now like I am, you're feeling pretty proud of your city right about now. That's because word came down earlier today that a New York grand jury indicted Donald Trump on charges related to hush-money payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels during Trump's 2016 campaign. Since the news first broke, it's been confirmed by Trump's legal team as well as The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, CNN, FOX "News," and other outlets. What remains now are the details, with the charges of the indictment sealed until Trump's arraignment (with negotiations reportedly ongoing between Trump's legal team and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office with regard to the terms of his surrender. Now, at this point, based on what we're seeing on his social media propaganda machine? Trump's not exactly a happy camper. But never let it be said that the fine folks over at Comedy Central's The Daily Show aren't willing to find a silver lining even in the darkest of clouds – even for Trump.

Here's a look at how the late-night comedy/news show found a way to turn Trump's frown upside down:

Congrats to Donald Trump on finally winning a majority of votes! https://t.co/ezP55HZgl0 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 30, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Last week, Comedy Central released the schedule for the second wave of guest hosts taking, and it's a lineup that includes Roy Wood Jr. (Week of April 3rd), Jordan Klepper (Week of April 17th), Desi Lydic (Week of April 24th), Dulcé Sloan (Week of May 1st), and Michael Kosta (Week of May 8th). Ronny Chieng and Lewis Black will also be serving as guest hosts, but their dates have yet to be announced. The Daily Show airs weeknights at 11 pm ET/PT on Comedy Central and is available the following morning on Paramount+.

