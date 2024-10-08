Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: keri russell, the diplomat

The Diplomat Official Season 2 Trailer Answers, Raises More Questions

The dangers are coming at Kate from all sides in the official trailer for Debora Cahn's Keri Russell-starring The Diplomat Season 2.

No one can accuse series creator Debora Cahn's Keri Russell-starring and executive-producing Netflix political thriller The Diplomat of not knowing how to end a season on a cliffhanger. Kate (Russell) learned that it was British Prime Minister Nicol Trowbridge (Rory Kinnear) who engineered the explosion of the British aircraft carrier in the series opener. If that wasn't a massive enough of a bombshell, a literal bombing left the fates of Kate's husband Hal (Rufus Sewell), Deputy Chief of Mission Stuart Hayford (Ato Essandoh), office clerk Ronnie (Jess Chanliau), and MP Merritt Grove (Simon Chandler) hanging by a thread. With the hit streaming series set to return on October 31st, we have a look at the official trailer and new images that answer some questions – and raise concerns.

"Season 1 ended with Kate's realization that the attack on a British warship [that] brought her to the UK wasn't the work of a hostile nation — it was the British prime minister. Now she has to prove it," Cahn shared about the direction of the second season. "The US and the UK don't spy on each other. In fact, they share all their intelligence. So, how do you investigate the PM? Who do you trust?" Of course, there's another bombing that's of serious concern to Kate. "Kate's colleagues and her almost-ex-husband are victims of a politically motivated attack in London that takes some lives and shatters the rest. The marriage she thought was over, the relationship she thought was beginning … all of it, in pieces," Cahn adds.

Joining the cast for the second season is The West Wing star Allison Janney as the previously mentioned and now soon-to-be-seen United States Vice-President Grace Penn. The first season's cast also included David Gyasi as UK foreign secretary Austin Dennison, Ali Ahn as CIA station chief Eidra Park, Nana Mensah as White House chief of staff Billie Appiah, Miguel Sandoval as US Secretary of State Miguel Ganon, Michael McKean as US President William Rayburn, Celia Imrie as Meg Roylin, and T'Nia Miller as Dennison's sister Cecilia.

"Fans around the world are loving every minute of 'The Diplomat's' gripping and propulsive drama, and embracing Keri Russell's powerful performance as Kate Wyler," shared Jinny Howe, vice president of drama series, Netflix, about the hit streaming series. "After that jaw-dropping cliffhanger, we can't wait for them to see what the amazing visionary team of Debora Cahn, Janice Williams, and Keri Russell have in store for Season 2." Stemming from Let's Not Turn This Into a Whole Big Production and Well Red, Netflix's The Diplomat is executive-produced by Debora Cahn, Janice Williams, Keri Russell, Simon Cellan Jones, and Alex Graves.

