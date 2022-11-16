The Elite Return to AEW to Challenge Death Triangle at Full Gear

It's the worst day in The Chadster's entire life today because The Elite are headed back to AEW and will challenge Death Triangle for the AEW World Trios Championships at Full Gear on Saturday. The return of The Elite, confirmed on AEW Dynamite tonight, restores balance to AEW, bringing back a key part of the company and averting a crisis that began after September's All Out PPV. Auughh man! So unfair!

The Chadster has previously written about how CM Punk is The Chadster's hero because he tried to do what The Chadster has always wished he could: destroy AEW with an epic pipe bomb that humiliated Tony Khan and probably made him feel as impotent as The Chadster has been since AEW was founded. How does it feel, Tony Khan?! In the wake of that pipe bomb and the ensuing backstage brawl between Punk and Ace Steel vs The Elite, everyone involved was suspended indefinitely. That meant CM PUnk was stripped of the AEW World Championship and The Elite were stripped of the Trios Championships. But a few weeks ago, AEW started teasing the return of The Elite, and then they had Colt Cabana wrestle on AEW Dynamite, and that's when The Chadster knew that CM Punk, The Chadster's best hope to finally be rid of AEW once and for all, failed in his mission and failed The Chadster. It was only a matter of time.

Death Triangle won the AEW Trios Championships after The Elite were stripped of them, with no one sure when or if they would ever be back. The Chadster hoped they would never be back, and that it would start an exodus where all of AEW's wrestlers slowly disappeared until there was nobody left and AEW had to shut down and stop competing with The Chadster's beloved WWE. But Tony Khan just can't let The Chadster live in peace!

Death Triangle defended those titles tonight against the team of Top Flight and AR Fox, who was, just to cheese the Chadster off even more, making his AEW Dynamite debut. Death Triangle were victorious and retained the titles when Pac hit Fox with the Black Arrow. After the match, Pac got on the microphone and brought up the teaser videos and rumors and called out The Elite with a challenge for Full Gear. A graphic for the match appeared and The Elite faded into it, making things official.

The Chadster was so angry when he saw the graphic appear that he threw his White Claw seltzer at the television. Tony Khan has cost The Chadster so many cans of White Claw seltzer this way! He can't believe Tony Khan is doing this to him! He just can't catch a break! All The Chadster wanted was for AEW to go away so WWE could have the wrestling world all to itself and he could be the top wrestling journalist in the world, but Tony Khan just keeps finding ways to stay relevant and keep AEW in business! The Chadster is so angry that he's considering going to the Full Gear event and disrupting it in some way. He knows it's a long shot, but he's desperate and he'll do anything to spite Tony Khan and AEW at this point. He's even thinking about buying a ticket to the event and then sneaking into the arena and holding up a sign that says "Tony Khan fears Triple H," but he's not sure if he's brave enough to do something like that. One thing for sure is that would really put Tony Khan in his place. We'll have to wait and see what The Chadster does, but one thing is for sure: he's not happy about The Elite returning to AEW.

AEW Full Gear is set to take place this Saturday, November 19th, in Newark, New Jersey. Here's the lineup for the show right now, besides Death Triangle vs. The Elite. Jungle Boy takes on Luchasaurus in a steel cage. The AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament finals will decide the next challenger for the title belt. Darby Allin and Sting face Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a tag team match. Saraya returns to the ring to face Britt Baker. Chris Jericho defends the ROH Championship against Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Sammy Guevara in a four-way match. Jade Cargill defends the TBS Championship against Nyla Rose. The Acclaimed defend the AEW Tag Team Championships against Swerve in our Glory. Toni Storm defends the Interim AEW Women's World Championship against Jamie Hayter. And Jon Moxley defends the AEW World Championship against MJF.

Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, dynamite, recaps, wrestling