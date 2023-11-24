Posted in: Amazon Studios, Books, Pop Culture, SYFY, TV | Tagged: James S. A. Corey, Orbit Books, The Expanse, The Mercy of the Gods

The Expanse Authors' Next Project: Space Opera "The Mercy of Gods"

James S.A. Corey (The Expanse) has lined up their next foray into sci-fi with the space opera trilogy "The Mercy of Gods," debuting in 2024.

Article Summary "The Mercy of Gods" trilogy by James S.A. Corey set to debut in 2024.

Humanity battles for survival in an ancient galactic war in the new series.

Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck explore space opera post-The Expanse era.

First book "Captive’s War" to launch readers into an epic sci-fi adventure.

With the universe of The Expanse ending with the ninth novel "Leviathan Falls" in 2021 and the SYFY & Amazon adaptation ending after six seasons in 2022, the writing duo of Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck, who write under the pseudonym James S.A. Corey have their next sights on their next science fiction project, a space opera trilogy called The Mercy of Gods. The premise is described as "a spectacular new space opera that sees humanity fighting for its survival in a war as old as the universe itself."

"The Mercy of Gods" Synopsis

Here's a look at the overview that was released by publisher Orbit about the upcoming literary undertaking:

How humanity came to the planet called Anjiin is lost in the fog of history, but that history is about to end.

The Carryx—part empire, part hive—have waged wars of conquest for centuries, destroying or enslaving species across the galaxy. Now, they are facing a great and deathless enemy. The key to their survival may rest with the humans of Anjiin. Caught up in academic intrigue and affairs of the heart, Dafyd Alkhor is pleased just to be an assistant to a brilliant scientist and his celebrated research team. Then the Carryx ships descend, decimating the human population and taking the best and brightest of Anjiin society away to serve on the Carryx homeworld, and Dafyd is swept along with them. They are dropped in the middle of a struggle they barely understand, set in a competition against the other captive species with extinction as the price of failure. Only Dafyd and a handful of his companions see past the Darwinian contest to the deeper game that they must play to survive: learning to understand—and manipulate—the Carryx themselves. With a noble but suicidal human rebellion on one hand and strange and murderous enemies on the other, the team pays a terrible price to become the trusted servants of their new rulers.

Dafyd Alkhor is a simple man swept up in events that are beyond his control and more vast than his imagination. He will become the champion of humanity and its betrayer, the most hated man in history, and the guardian of his people.

This is where his story begins.

The Expanse shifts multiple perspectives but primarily features the crew of the Rocinante, a ragtag group led by James Holden, Naomi Nagata, Amos Burton, and Alex Kamal as they deal with a mix of intergalactic phenomena and interstellar politics with tensions remaining high between Earth, Mars, and The Belt. The four were played by Steven Strait, Dominque Tipper, Wes Chatham, and Cas Anvar, respectively, on the TV series. The first book of "The Mercy of Gods" trilogy called "Captive's War" will be slated for release on August 6, 2024. For more information, you can check it out here. The Expanse is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

