The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Officially Listed as "Coming 2021"

Streaming viewers waiting for more info on Disney+ and Marvel Studio's upcoming live-action WandaVision series were not disappointed Sunday night, getting their first-look via the release of an official trailer that has us thinking pocket universes, conspiracies, a bit of "madness" on Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch's (Elizabeth Olsen) part, and some amazing time-tripping visuals with Vision (Paul Bettany) front-and-center. What it also did was pretty much confirm what we've been calling for the past few months: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier won't be making its debut until 2021 (from the press release: "'WandaVision' marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+."). But in case you're still holding out hope? You might want to avoid checking out the series' landing page on Disney+, because "Coming 2021" has now been added:

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
So The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be coming to streaming screens in 2021 (Image: Disney+)

In July, series star Kat Dennings (Dollface) was asked if the series would make its end-of-the-year premiere window. "If anyone can release something in the middle of a pandemic, it's them [Marvel]," explained Dennings before clarifying that she didn't know anything definite but that they had "filmed a lot" before production was shuttered (co-star Kathryn Hahn was quoted as saying that there was a "little bit left to do" filming-wise a month earlier).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sj9J2ecsSpo

WandaVision marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Elizabeth Olsen is Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany is Vision in Marvel Studios' WANDAVISION, exclusively on Disney+.
Let's not forget about the Jeremy Renner-starring Hawkeye, which recently tapped Troop Zero directors Amber Finlayson (Bert) and Katie Ellwood (Bertie), and Saturday Night Live director Rhys Thomas (Staten Island Summer, Comrade Detective, and John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch) to helm a block of episodes. Next year also sees the animated anthology series What If…? as well as the Tom Hiddleston-starring series, Loki.

