The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Officially Listed as "Coming 2021"

Streaming viewers waiting for more info on Disney+ and Marvel Studio's upcoming live-action WandaVision series were not disappointed Sunday night, getting their first-look via the release of an official trailer that has us thinking pocket universes, conspiracies, a bit of "madness" on Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch's (Elizabeth Olsen) part, and some amazing time-tripping visuals with Vision (Paul Bettany) front-and-center. What it also did was pretty much confirm what we've been calling for the past few months: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier won't be making its debut until 2021 (from the press release: "'WandaVision' marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+."). But in case you're still holding out hope? You might want to avoid checking out the series' landing page on Disney+, because "Coming 2021" has now been added:

In July, series star Kat Dennings (Dollface) was asked if the series would make its end-of-the-year premiere window. "If anyone can release something in the middle of a pandemic, it's them [Marvel]," explained Dennings before clarifying that she didn't know anything definite but that they had "filmed a lot" before production was shuttered (co-star Kathryn Hahn was quoted as saying that there was a "little bit left to do" filming-wise a month earlier).

WandaVision marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Let's not forget about the Jeremy Renner-starring Hawkeye, which recently tapped Troop Zero directors Amber Finlayson (Bert) and Katie Ellwood (Bertie), and Saturday Night Live director Rhys Thomas (Staten Island Summer, Comrade Detective, and John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch) to helm a block of episodes. Next year also sees the animated anthology series What If…? as well as the Tom Hiddleston-starring series, Loki.