The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Preview Courtesy of Walmart?

In mid-July, Disney+ and Marvel Studios confirmed what most had already assumed: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier would not be making its August premiere window due to COVID-19 production delays. Even before the confirmation, the news seemed inevitable after the live-action series wasn't featured in the streaming service's promo for its August programming. But just because the Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan-starring series may be still hovering in a holding pattern doesn't mean fans haven't already gotten a new look at the series- thanks to Walmart?

Thanks to @SpinelessOyster making a trip to a nearby branch of the mega-retail chain, we have a look at what might be the final designs for our heroes' costumes when the series debuts- or it could possibly be some preliminary "holder" art that's not exactly the finished product (see Jim Lee's Batwoman artwork for DC FanDome as a recent example of that). For now, it's something for fans to cling to as they await updates on the series' premiere. The shirt does have the "Marvel" name inside, and that it would be hitting store now wouldn't be a surprise considering the series was originally supposed to have its premiere by now.

Cool to see Falcon and the Winter Soldier merch 😔 pic.twitter.com/RWcBMT83E8 — Billy (@SpinelessOyster) August 30, 2020

Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman as head writer, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier features Anthony Mackie aka Sam Wilson aka The Falcon and Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier) returning to their feature film roles, alongside Emily VanCamp (SHIELD agent Sharon Carter), Daniel Bruhl (Baron Zemo), Wyatt Russell (John Walker aka US Agent), Desmond Chiam (Now Apocalypse), and Miki Ishikawa (The Terror: Infamy). Noah Mills (The Enemy Within, The Brave) and Carl Lumbly (Supergirl, Alias) were recently cast in undisclosed roles.