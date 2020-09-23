The Falcon and the Winter Solider Are Looking for You to Do Your Duty

It's been a bit of a rollercoaster ride for those excited about Disney+'s The Falcon and the Winter Solider. Starting with the "tearing off of the band-aid" first, the release of the WandaVision trailer came news that it would be the first of the live-action Marvel Studios to premiere (even the landing page for Falcon on the streaming service reads 2021). On the plus side, series stars Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie have been sharing images from the set and co-stars Emily VanCamp (Sharon Carter aka Agent 13), Georges St-Pierre (Georges Batroc), and Desmond Chiam (undisclosed role) were also seen in action as filming got back on track. But for this update, the focus is less on the legacy of Captain America and more on something he represented: the importance of a free and open election in which everyone gets the opportunity to exercise their right to vote.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Stan and Mackie posed wearing masks promoting the I Am A Man initiative. The voter education drive (which Mackie is a co-founder of) is a "non-profit, non-partisan initiative with a goal to reach underserved communities who have never participated in our political process." Those looking to find out more or to register to vote, check out the main website here.

During an interview this summer with Snowpiercer star Daveed Diggs as part of Variety's "Actors on Actors" issue, The Falcon and the Winter Solider star said he was finding his work on the streaming series almost identical to his time on the films- and with good reason: "Those movies are like summer camp and this show, it was no different. It was the same group of people, coming together to make it work. And so the stunt stuff — everything is just on another level. Every show, every movie, they just push it — they push the envelope so much. So hopefully, knock on wood, we'll be going back soon." But Mackie says the similarities don't stop there: viewers will notice a cinematic vibe to the series: "We're shooting it exactly like a movie. Everybody who had worked on TV before was like, 'I've never worked on a TV show like this.' The way in which we were shooting, it feels exactly like we were shooting the movie cut up into the show. So instead of a two-hour movie, a six or eight-hour movie."

Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman as head writer, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier features Anthony Mackie aka Sam Wilson aka The Falcon and Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier) returning to their feature film roles, alongside Emily VanCamp (SHIELD agent Sharon Carter), Daniel Bruhl (Baron Zemo), Wyatt Russell (John Walker aka US Agent), Desmond Chiam (Now Apocalypse), Miki Ishikawa (The Terror: Infamy), Noah Mills (The Enemy Within, The Brave), and Carl Lumbly (Supergirl, Alias) in undisclosed roles.