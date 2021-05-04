The Flash 150th Ep Sets Jessica Parker Kennedy Return; S07E08 Preview

With less than ten episodes to go until The CW's The Flash hits the 150th episode milestone, it's looking more and more like Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) might have to start setting some more chairs at the table for Thanksgiving this year. EW is reporting that Jessica Parker Kennedy is set to return to her role as Nora aka XS, the super couple's daughter from the future. While we know that Nora will be crossing paths with her future brother Jordan Fisher's Bart Allen aka Impulse, there's still the huge question of "How?" considering Nora was wiped from the timeline by the time the fifth season wrapped. First created for the comics by Mark Waid and Mike Wieringo in 1994, Bart is the fastest teenager on the planet. But due to his penchant for wildly impulsive behavior, stunned parents Barry and Iris will have their hands full trying to teach their new son patience. But it's a task they'll have to accomplish, in order for their family to work together and stop Team Flash's biggest threat yet.

The Flash Season 7, Episode 8 "The People V. Killer Frost": CAITLIN FIGHTS TO CLEAR FROST – With Frost (Danielle Panabaker) facing an unjust punishment for her past crimes, Caitlin goes to great lengths to save her sister. Meanwhile, Barry's (Grant Gustin) efforts to protect Speed Force Nora (guest star Michelle Harrison) leads to a shocking discovery. Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza.

After a thrilling cliffhanger last season which saw the new Mirror Master (Efrat Dor) victorious and still-at-large in Central City, The Flash must regroup in order to stop her and find a way to make contact with his missing wife, Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton). With help from the rest of Team Flash, which includes superheroes Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes) and Nash Wells (Tom Cavanagh), as well as the Flash's adoptive father Joe West (Jesse L. Martin), Meta-Attorney Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), tough cub reporter Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton) and brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight)… Flash will ultimately defeat Mirror Master. But in doing so, he'll also unleash an even more powerful and devastating threat on Central City: one that threatens to tear his team—and his marriage—apart.

Executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Eric Wallace, The CW's The Flash star Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow & Killer Frost, Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon/Vibe, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia, and Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk- with Tom Cavanagh as Harrison Wells and Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West. Produced by Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.