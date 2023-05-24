The Flash Finale: Katherine McNamara Shares Arrowverse Memories With The Flash ending it run tonight, Katherine McNamara (Mia Smoak) is sharing some fond memories from her Arrowverse years.

As much as we know that we sound like a broken record at this point, the importance of Wednesday night, May 24, 2023, needs to be appreciated. Because not only are we saying goodbye to The CW's Grant Gustin, Candice Patton & Danielle Panabaker-starring The Flash after nine seasons, but we're also closing the book (for now?) on the Arrowverse. That means we're going to be hearing from a lot of folks on both sides of the camera and the fans to have their say on just how much the last decade-plus has meant. For this go-around, Katherine McNamara (Mia Smoak, Arrow, Supergirl, Batwoman & The Flash) is taking us on a trip through some of her favorite memories from her time in The CW's DCU.

"Holy Smoaks! I can't believe tonight is the [The Flash] series finale! It has been such a privilege to bring #MiaSmoak to life – the #Olicity baby who grew up to fight like her father and think like her mother and to carry the mantle of the #GreenArrow. Thank you for letting me be a part of your story. Forever grateful for the #Arrowverse family. Thanks to all involved with #TheFlash for including #MiaQueen – and for carrying the legacy of [Arrow] through this final season. We wouldn't be here without everyone who watched over the years, so thank you for loving these infinite earths as much as we do. You're frackin super. Also, check out my stories for some amazing fan art to celebrate! One thing is for sure – Mia will always have a special place in her heart for Uncle Barry," McNamara wrote as the caption to her post sharing a selection of behind-the-scenes memories from her Arrowverse run. You can check out the full post below:

And here's a look at the first set of behind-the-scenes looks that Gustin shared earlier today – with the promise of at least another collection on its way soon:

