The Flash: Grant Gustin on Fav #WestAllen Moments, Crossovers & More The Flash star Grant Gustin on his favorite #WestAllen moments & crossovers, wanting to go blonde for the role, and how the "story continues."

Before you check out our preview for The CW's Grant Gustin, Candice Patton & Danielle Panabaker-starring The Flash S09E08 "Partners in Time," it's time to start checking in with the cast as the long-running series ends its run – effectively closing the book on the Arrowverse era. For this go-around, Gustin sat down with TVLine to tackle some questions that the fans had for him on a wide range of topics. Did Gustin keep something from the show? Yup, he kept a Flash ring. Did Gustin ever consider going blonde for the role? Yup, but you'll find out who talked him out of it. Gustin's favorite crossover? The first one is "Elseworlds," but the second one was a pleasant surprise. And that's not all…

In addition, Gustin reveals his favorite #WestAllen moments (they both involve weddings), who Barry would've probably ended up with if Iris (Patton) wasn't in the picture (hint: rhymes with "Misko"), how being a father has influenced how he portrays Barry, his original push for Barry to have a hero's death, and how the "story continues" even after the series finale:

The Flash S09E08 & S09E09 Overviews, Images & More!

The Flash Season 9 Episode 8 "Partners in Time": STUCK IN THE PAST, RACING TO THE FUTURE – A seemingly simple mold inspection at S.T.A.R. Labs leads to unexpected time anomalies. Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) try to make sense of the confusion – and figure out how to get back to their reality. Chester (Brandon McKnight) admits a secret to Allegra (Kayla Compton), which makes things awkward between the two, and Allegra relies on Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) to act as a buffer. Meanwhile, Khione (Danielle Panabaker) meets with an old friend of Team Flash. The episode was written by Sarah Tarkoff & Joshua V. Gilbert and directed by Ed Fraiman.

The Flash Season 9 Episode 9 "It's My Party and I'll Die If I Want To": (Directed by Danielle Panabaker and written by Sam Chalsen & Emily Palizzi)

After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the 13-episode Season 9 picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team – Caitlin Snow (Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) – must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry & Team Flash will be pushed to their limits to save Central City one last time.

Joining the cast for the show's final run are Javicia Leslie (Ryan Wilder/Batwoman), Nicole Maines (Nia Nal/Dreamer), Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West/Kid Flash), David Ramsey (John Diggle/Spartan), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork), Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow), Rick Cosnett (CCPD Det. Eddie Thawne), Matt Letscher (Eobard Thawne(s)/Reverse-Flash), Jessica Parker Kennedy (Nora West-Allen/XS), John Wesley Shipp (Jay Garrick/The Flash), and Teddy Sears (Hunter Zolomon/Zoom).