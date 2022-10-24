The Flash: Jon Cor Returns, Set as Series Regular for Season 9

Some big casting news to report regarding The CW's Grant Gustin, Candice Patton & Danielle Panabaker-starring The Flash as filming continues on the Arrowverse series' ninth & final season. No, we're not talking about those reports (and set photos) circulating all over social media that Javicia Leslie (Batwoman) has joined the cast in the role of Red Death. Because that hasn't been confirmed so we can't report that. But Deadline Hollywood is reporting that Jon Cor's Mark Blaine/Chillblaine has been upped to a series regular for the final run. "A charming rogue obsessed with cryogenic technology, Mark Blaine gave the Flash and his allies a run for their money as the villainous Chillblaine. But after falling in love with Frost, he finally began to show a softer side. Now, as the new season begins, the memory of Frost's shocking demise will haunt Mark as he sets out on his journey to become a hero," reads the character description for the season.

Earlier this month, Jesse L. Martin (Joe West, who officially departed the Arrowverse series but is returning for the 13-episode finale) had some additional thoughts to share on what fans can expect from the final season. In the clip below from the red carpet at a charity event over the weekend, Martin admits up front that he's not sure what he can say and that he doesn't have too many details anyway since it's so early on in filming. That said, Martin said we should expect "a lot of the familiar faces" from the past eight seasons, describing it as a "high school reunion with metahumans." In addition, Martin teased that a number of the relationships that fans wanted "advanced" finally are.

The Flash Showrunner/EP Eric Wallace: What If Season 8 Was It?

But what if Season 8 was the final season? Showrunner & EP Eric Wallace revealed in previous interviews that the Season 8 finale was first written as a series-ender, with changes needed once the renewal notice came through. Now thanks to the folks over at TVLine, we're learning from Wallace what viewers would've seen if the series ended with eight seasons. While the final face-off between Barry, aka The Flash (Gustin), and Eobard Thawne, aka Reverse-Flash (Tom Cavanagh), was kept even after the Season 9 green light came through ("We were like, 'Oh crap, we just did the ultimate battle. How are we supposed to ever top that?' Then it was like, 'Let's just kill him for now and worry about that later.'"), here's a look at what was in play for the then-assumed series finale:

A "Sexier" & "Romantic" Conversation Between Barry & Iris: "We had to change the whole final scene. We had to rewrite it three different times. Because when it was a series finale, we had to have a much more deep conversation with Barry and Iris, dealing with the fact that they were going to have kids soon. It was a little bit sexier, and it was a lot more romantic of a scene. I really liked it."

Team Flash Would've Gotten Closure: "There would have been an additional scene with all of Team Flash all getting their goodbyes on. But when we found out we had another season to play with, that meant, 'Ooh, I can tease next year's Big Bad? All right, let's do that!' So that final scene [with the blue crystal] changed radically, and then the 'Goodbye to Team Flash' group party scene got deleted entirely."