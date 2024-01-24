Posted in: Arrow, Batwoman, Black Lightning, CW, TV, YouTube | Tagged: arrowverse, Caitlin Snow, Danielle Panabaker, frost, Killer Frost, The Flash

The Flash: Panabaker Celebrates Arrowverse Anniversary with BTS Looks

In honor of the ten-year anniversary of her joining The Flash and the Arrowverse, Danielle Panabaker shared behind-the-scenes looks.

With the credits rolled on the final episode of The CW's Grant Gustin, Candice Patton & Danielle Panabaker-starring The Flash, we were doing more than saying goodbye to the long-running series after nine seasons. We were closing the book on the "Arrowverse," though the love, respect & appreciation for what that small-screen DC Universe was able to accomplish hasn't diminished. Earlier today, Panabaker brought the "Arrowverse" back into our lives one more time, offering a series of behind-the-scenes looks at her run over the years in honor of January 24, 2024, being the ten-year anniversary of her being hired to play Caitlin Snow (Frost/Killer Frost).

"Today marks 10 (!) years since I was hired for @CWTheFlash," Panabaker wrote in an Instagram post from earlier today. "If I could rewind time and tell younger me that the show would run for so many years, that the characters would become so beloved, that I would make such great friends, or that I would get to direct 5 episodes of our show, I never would have believed it. A reminder that we never know what the future has in store for us and how it might change our lives."

Back in November, Panabaker took to Instagram to take "a little trip down memory lane" that included some looks at her time in front of the camera as well as directing "some of the people I love so much" in honor of the six-month anniversary of the show's finale – "A New World, Part Four: Finale" (directed by Vanessa Parise and written by Eric Wallace & Sam Chalsen). "FLASHback Friday ⚡️ I was reflecting back on the year I've had and realized that today is exactly 6 months since the series finale of 'The Flash' aired," Panabaker wrote in the caption to her Instagram post from earlier today. "I am grateful for the show and the unique opportunities I had because of the show, but most importantly the many wonderful people I met along the way. A little trip down memory lane with some of the people I love so much." Here's a look at the original post:

After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the 13-episode Season 9 picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team – Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) – must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry & Team Flash will be pushed to their limits to save Central City one last time.

Joining the cast for the show's final run were Javicia Leslie (Ryan Wilder/Batwoman), Nicole Maines (Nia Nal/Dreamer), Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West/Kid Flash), David Ramsey (John Diggle/Spartan), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork), Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow), Rick Cosnett (CCPD Det. Eddie Thawne), Matt Letscher (Eobard Thawne(s)/Reverse-Flash), Jessica Parker Kennedy (Nora West-Allen/XS), John Wesley Shipp (Jay Garrick/The Flash), and Teddy Sears (Hunter Zolomon/Zoom).

