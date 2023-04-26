The Flash: Panabaker Posts Video Message; Big Arrowverse Ep BTS Looks Ahead of tonight's big "Arrowverse" episode of The CW's The Flash, Director Danielle Panabaker posted a video message & shared BTS looks.

In a few hours, a whole lot of Arrowverse fans are going to be treated to the one episode, in particular, of The CW's Grant Gustin, Candice Patton & Danielle Panabaker-starring The Flash that they've been waiting for. Because S09E09 "It's My Party and I'll Die If I Want To" sees Stephen Amell's Oliver Queen/Green Arrow, David Ramsey's John Diggle/Spartan; Keiynan Lonsdale's Wally West/Kid Flash; and Sendhil Ramamurthy's Ramsey Rosso/ Bloodwork return to our screens – and with Panabaker helming this week's chapter. So, it's only fitting that we pass along a very special reminder/message Panabakker posted earlier today. But first? A look at some "Instagram Stories love" that Superman & Lois star Elizabeth Tulloch sent Panabaker's way, congratulating the director on her "inspiring" work:

And now, here's a special message from Panabaker ahead of tonight's big "Arrowverse" event episode (followed by previews for this week and the following two season episodes):

The Flash Season 9 Episodes 9, 10 & 11 Previews

The Flash Season 9 Episode 9 "It's My Party and I'll Die If I Want To": HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BARRY; STEPHEN AMELL, DAVID RAMSEY, KEIYNAN LONSDALE AND SENDHIL RAMAMURTHY GUEST STAR – Team Flash throws a surprise birthday party for Barry (Grant Gustin), but things go terribly awry when Ramsey Rosso (Sendhil Ramamurthy) crashes the festivities. Danielle Panabaker directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Emily Palizzi. Now, here's a look at the preview images & episode trailer for "It's My Party and I'll Die If I Want To":

The Flash Season 9 Episode 10 "A New World, Part One": LIVE IN THE MOMENT – As Iris (Candice Patton) receives word of a career milestone, Barry (Grant Gustin) is suddenly nowhere to be found. In trying to get back home, Barry runs across many familiar faces. Khione (Danielle Panabaker) continues to figure out her powers, and Chester (Brandon McKnight) works on a suit for Allegra (Kayla Compton). Showrunner Eric Wallace directed the episode, written by Wallace & Thomas Pound.

The Flash Season 9 Episode 11 "A New World, Part Two": BELIEVE IN THE IMPOSSIBLE; KAYLA COMPTON DIRECTS – Iris (Candice Patton) is alarmed by Barry's (Grant Gustin) disappearance, and Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) assures her everything will be ok, but does she know that for certain? Team Flash is affected by a mysterious substance, and Khione (Danielle Panabaker) develops a better understanding of what she can and cannot control. Kayla Compton directed the episode with story by Lauren Fields and teleplay by Kristen Kim.

After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the 13-episode Season 9 picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team – Caitlin Snow (Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) – must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry & Team Flash will be pushed to their limits to save Central City one last time.

Joining the cast for the show's final run are Javicia Leslie (Ryan Wilder/Batwoman), Nicole Maines (Nia Nal/Dreamer), Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West/Kid Flash), David Ramsey (John Diggle/Spartan), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork), Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow), Rick Cosnett (CCPD Det. Eddie Thawne), Matt Letscher (Eobard Thawne(s)/Reverse-Flash), Jessica Parker Kennedy (Nora West-Allen/XS), John Wesley Shipp (Jay Garrick/The Flash), and Teddy Sears (Hunter Zolomon/Zoom