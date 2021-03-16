The Flash S07E03 Mother Preview: Eva Gives Barry Some Time to Reflect

So with last week's chapter of The CW's The Flash, it was another instance of "good news/bad news" for Barry (Grant Gustin) and "Team Flash." Barry's new speed force also gave him the ability to think fast, allowing him to predict outcomes in the process. Great right? Except, it also turned him into an immoral monster who only thought "bigger picture" without a ton of concern for who or what gets hurt in the process (think Morty in Rick and Morty episode "Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Rickpeat"). So while they were able to rescue Iris (Candice Patton), Barry also left a very angry Eva (Efrat Dor) behind- and as you're about to see in the following preview for "Mother," she's looking for revenge. Will the return of a familiar face be enough to win the day- especially now that Barry's without his powers again?

The Flash Season 7, Episode 3 "Mother": SUE DEARBON RETURNS – As Eva (guest star Efrat Dor) becomes more powerful, Barry (Grant Gustin) and team must find a way to stop her. They are shocked when an old friend – Sue Dearbon (guest star Natalie Dreyfuss) risks her life to help. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Eric Wallace & Kristen Kim.

