The Flash S08E16 Images Include Director Caity Lotz & Grant Gustin BTS

Before we take a look at the preview images, overview, and episode promo for The CW's The Flash S08E16 "The Curious Case of Bartholomew Allen," a quick update on where things stand with the long-running Arrowverse series in case you missed it. During the network's Upfronts presentation last week, The CW boss Mark Pedowitz noted that the network was "staying in the superhero business and that he sees The Flash, Superman & Lois, DC's Stargirl, Gotham Knights (a midseason premiere), and HBO Max shows like Titans as being "interconnected" with DC's feature film side. "We're not as robust as we were in years past… and want to stay in that [superhero] business … sale or no sale," Pedowitz explained. The CW boss also revealed that he would be meeting with Greg Berlanti and The Flash producers to discuss the show's future. "It's too early to tell you," was the best response Pedowitz could give when asked if the ninth season would be the show's final run. But for now, we still have a lot going on with the eighth season to concern ourselves with, as Barry (Gustin) deals with some serious premature aging during this week's chapter. And along with the following images from the episode, we also get a chance to see the director & DC's Legends of Tomorrow star Caity Lotz working her magic behind the scenes:

The Flash Season 8 Episode 16 "The Curious Case of Bartholomew Allen": CAITY LOTZ DIRECTS – The Flash (Grant Gustin) gets blasted with a shockwave forcing his body to age prematurely. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight. Caity Lotz directed the episode written by Thomas Pound & Jess Carson.

The CW's The Flash stars Grant Gustin as Barry Allen / The Flash, Candace Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow / Killer Frost, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia, Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk, and Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West. Based on the characters from DC, The Flash is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Superman and Lois, You, Riverdale), Eric Wallace (Teen Wolf, Eureka), and Sarah Schechter (Batwoman, You, Riverdale).