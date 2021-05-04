The Flash Season 7 Will Be Final Runs For Tom Cavanagh, Carlos Valdes

While The CW's long-running Arrowverse series has already been confirmed for an eighth season, The Flash will be saying goodbye to two very familiar faces when it does. Deadline Hollywood reported on Tuesday exclusively that Tom Cavanagh (Eobard Thawne/Reverse-Flash, multiple Harrison Wells) and Carlos Valdes (Cisco Ramon) will be exiting the series. Valdes' final appearance as a series regular will be during the seventh season finale, while it appears that S07E03 "Mother" appears to be Cavanagh's final episode as a series regular though he has appeared since as a recurring guest star and it's still unclear just how much be may still appear to finish out his character's arc (and with both actors, guest appearances could still be possibilities). "Tom and Carlos have been an integral part of our show for seven seasons and will be greatly missed," executive producer/showrunner Eric Wallace said in a statement to DH. "Both are incredible talents who created beloved characters that fans and audiences around the world have come to love. Which is why we are happily keeping the door open for return appearances."

Now here's a look at Tuesday night's episode "The People V. Killer Frost";

The Flash Season 7, Episode 8 "The People V. Killer Frost": CAITLIN FIGHTS TO CLEAR FROST – With Frost (Danielle Panabaker) facing an unjust punishment for her past crimes, Caitlin goes to great lengths to save her sister. Meanwhile, Barry's (Grant Gustin) efforts to protect Speed Force Nora (guest star Michelle Harrison) leads to a shocking discovery. Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Flash | Season 7 Teaser | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=83hko04N3qA&t=36s)

After a thrilling cliffhanger last season which saw the new Mirror Master (Efrat Dor) victorious and still-at-large in Central City, The Flash must regroup in order to stop her and find a way to make contact with his missing wife, Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton). With help from the rest of Team Flash, which includes superheroes Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes) and Nash Wells (Tom Cavanagh), as well as the Flash's adoptive father Joe West (Jesse L. Martin), Meta-Attorney Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), tough cub reporter Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton) and brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight)… Flash will ultimately defeat Mirror Master. But in doing so, he'll also unleash an even more powerful and devastating threat on Central City: one that threatens to tear his team—and his marriage—apart.

Executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Eric Wallace, The CW's The Flash star Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow & Killer Frost, Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon/Vibe, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia, and Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk- with Tom Cavanagh as Harrison Wells and Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West. Produced by Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.