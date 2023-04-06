The Flash Season 9 Episode 9 Images: One More Time… One Last Time? Returning on April 26th with Arrow star Stephen Amell, here are preview images for The Flash S09E09 "It's My Party and I'll Die If I Want To."

Earlier this week, we were treated to the trailer for the episode of The CW's Grant Gustin, Candice Patton & Danielle Panabaker-starring The Flash that Arrowverse fans have been waiting patiently for – though they have a bit longer to wait. Returning on April 26th, S09E09 "It's My Party and I'll Die If I Want To" features the long-awaited reunion between Barry Allen (Gustin) and Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) – and now, we have a handful of preview images to pass along (not surprised that they weren't going to release too many). And along with Gustin & Amell, we also get a look at David Ramsey's John Diggle, aka Spartan, and Keiynan Lonsdale, aka Kid Flash. We also see Barry having a serious face-to-face with Sendhil Ramamurthy's Ramsey Rosso, aka Bloodwork… who's desperately looking for a multiverse reboot he can call his own.

Here's a look at the trailer for The CW's The Flash S09E09 "It's My Party and I'll Die If I Want To": (Directed by Panabaker and written by Sam Chalsen & Emily Palizzi):

After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the 13-episode Season 9 picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team – Caitlin Snow (Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) – must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry & Team Flash will be pushed to their limits to save Central City one last time.

Joining the cast for the show's final run are Javicia Leslie (Ryan Wilder/Batwoman), Nicole Maines (Nia Nal/Dreamer), Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West/Kid Flash), David Ramsey (John Diggle/Spartan), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork), Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow), Rick Cosnett (CCPD Det. Eddie Thawne), Matt Letscher (Eobard Thawne(s)/Reverse-Flash), Jessica Parker Kennedy (Nora West-Allen/XS), John Wesley Shipp (Jay Garrick/The Flash), and Teddy Sears (Hunter Zolomon/Zoom).