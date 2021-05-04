"The Force Awakens" Review: Simpsons Short Adorable Corporate Synergy

In the newest animated The Simpsons short, baby Maggie finds herself in Jabba the Hut's Jedi Preschool where Star Wars shenanigans ensue as she embarks on a quest to retrieve her stolen pacifier. The third in a series of The Simpsons shorts featuring Maggie and her toddler life troubles, The Force Awakens From Its Nap celebrates May the 4th aka "Star Wars Day" with both Disney and The Simpsons' signature flair. If you want to be entirely surprised by all the details in this short, be warned that we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign before going any further in the article below. Go forth with caution, and May the 4th be with you!

In the "Cloud City Nap Room" chaperoned by Lando Calrissian himself, sleeps a tiny Nein Numb, amongst other younglings, both visibly human and alien. A little later, just before Maggie explodes the "guaranteed unexplodable" death star, Darth Vader's helmet has been turned into a tasteful planter (upside down, of course) growing new plant life.

From a class pet AT-AT walker in a hamster cage to an R2D2 diaper pail to a C-3PO style droid that looks a lot like Homer Simpson himself, this short is filled to the brim with references across the board. Perhaps the best one is near the end, on a bookshelf – the seven dwarves from the Disney animated classic Snow White can be seen holding up the shelf in statue form – exactly how they appear architecturally on the "Team Disney" building at Disney Studios in Burbank. Perhaps the best reference could be when Maggie is thought to be killed off, and a distressed BB-8 pulls up a graph of plummeted Disney stocks – hitting rock bottom today, on May 4. Of course, no main characters were harmed in the making of this short – it's against the rules!

All in all, this is an adorable short from Disney showing off all the properties they've acquired in an incredibly cute way. Be sure to check out the newest The Simpsons short celebrating the "Star Wars" holiday as well as the other two The Simpsons shorts as well as Seasons 1 – 31 now streaming on Disney+.