The Franchise: HBO Orders BTS Superhero Franchise Comedy to Series

Sam Mendes, Armando Iannucci, and Jon Brown's superhero film franchise comedy The Franchise received an official series order from HBO.

What do you do when you're the crew of an unloved franchise movie fighting for your place in a savage and unruly cinematic universe? If Sam Mendes, Armando Iannucci & Jon Brown have their way, the HBO series The Franchise will be there to answer that very question – and more that you didn't even know you had. How? By shining a light on the secret chaos inside the world of superhero moviemaking – because every f**k-up has an origin story, right? We're wondering what Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige and DC Studios' James Gunn & Peter Safran (and a whole lot of others) are thinking about this right about now. Joining the trio on the project are Himesh Patel (Station Eleven) and Aya Cash (The Boys). The cable giant announced that the series order earlier today – with the pilot completed before the SAG-AFTRA strike began. Though a series order has been given, no work will begin until the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes have been settled.

Joining Patel's Daniel and Cash's Anita in the upcoming series are Jessica Hynes as Steph, Billy Magnussen as Adam, Lolly Adefope as Dag, Darren Goldstein as Pat, and Isaac Powell as Bryson. In addition, recurring guest stars include Richard E. Grant as Peter and Daniel Brühl as Eric. "With a deft touch only he can bring, Sam has brilliantly captured the romance and the reality of filmmaking today. Jon is superb at sending up worlds we think we already know. Together with Armando, they have delivered a truly hilarious comedy ensemble. I can't wait to see more," shared Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Head of HBO & Max Comedy Series. Executive producers include Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Brown, and Julie Pastor for Neal Street Productions; Armando Iannucci for Dundee Productions; Jon Brown, and Jim Kleverweis. Mendes directed the pilot, written by series showrunner Brown.

