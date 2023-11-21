Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: guy ritchie, netflix, preview, the gentlemen

The Gentlemen: Netflix, Guy Ritchie Series Preview Images Released

Premiering in 2024, here's a set of preview images released for Netflix, Miramax TV, and Guy Ritchie's upcoming The Gentlemen series.

Wow, does time fly! It's been almost a year since we last checked in with Netflix, Miramax TV & Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen series – but we've got a big update to pass along that should make up for lost time. Set within the original film's universe, the streaming series focuses on Theo James' (The White Lotus) Eddie Halstead, who has inherited his father's sizeable estate only to discover that it's sitting on top of a weed empire owned by the legendary Mickey Pearson. Has this straight-up soldier got what it takes to master the dark arts of the British criminal underworld and take control of the entire operation? And what happens when he actually starts… liking it?

James is joined by Kaya Scodelario (Crawl, The Pale Horse), Daniel Ings (I Hate Suzie), Joely Richardson (Lady Chatterley's Lover), Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul, The Mandalorian), Peter Serafinowicz (The Tick), Vinnie Jones (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch), and Alexis Rodney (Dungeons and Dragons). With the series set for 2024, we're getting some early preview images spotlighting James, Scodelario, Esposito, and Jones – check 'em out:

Having co-written the pilot script with Matthew Read, Ritchie is set to direct the first two episodes and serve as an executive producer on the project, which is set to be produced by Miramax TV alongside UK's Moonage Pictures. Ivan Atkinson, Marn Davies, and Bill Block also executive produce (who also served as producers on the movie), with Marc Helwig executive producing for Miramax TV; and Will Gould and Read producing for Moonage. "The world of 'The Gentlemen' is a little bit of me," Ritchie said in a statement when news of the series was first announced back in 2020. "I'm thrilled that with Netflix, Miramax, and Moonage, we have this opportunity to inhabit it once again. We're looking forward to bringing fans back into that world, introducing new characters and their stories, and I am excited to be doing it with this extremely talented cast."

"Miramax Television is thrilled to break new creative ground in our partnership with Guy Ritchie on 'The Gentlemen,'" added Helwig. "One of the most distinctive and prolific filmmakers working today and someone whose creativity I have admired for many years, we couldn't be more excited to bring the cinematic journey of 'The Gentlemen' forth into the realm of global premium television."

