The Girl in the Woods Trailer Drops, Horror Series Debuts October 21st

The Girl in the Woods is a new horror series dropping on Peacock on October 21st. Crypt TV produced the series for the streamer, with Stefanie Scott, Misha Osherovich, Sofia Bryant, Will Yun Lee, Kylie Liya Page, Reed Diamond, and Leonard Roberts starring in the series. The first four of the eight episodes were directed by Kristen Ritter, with the back four directed by Jacob Chase. The series is based on Crypt TV's 2018 short film The Door in the Woods, which was directed by Joey Greene, and the 2020 sequel The Girl in the Woods, directed by Roxine Helberg. And it looks like a ton of fun. Check out the trailer below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Girl In The Woods | Official Trailer | Peacock Original (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x7MudPmb8s8)

Set in the Pacific Northwest, The Girl In The Woods follows Carrie's escape from her mysterious, cult-like colony that guards the world from monsters hidden behind a secret door within the woods. Starring Stefanie Scott (Carrie), Misha Osherovich (Nolan), Sofia Bryant (Tasha), Will Yun Lee (Arthur Dean), Kylie Liya Page (Sara), Reed Diamond (Hosea) and Leonard Roberts (Khalil). Directed by Krysten Ritter ("Jessica Jones") and Jacob Chase ("Come Play").

This looks pretty good. Lots of good horror is coming out this year that can be an entryway into the genre for young ones. Netflix has the Fear Street trilogy, Shudder has all kinds of films and shows dropping all month long, and now Peacock has this coming. Cool to see Kristen Ritter step behind the camera as well, you can feel her humor coming through in a couple of these quick glimpses. I am all in on this, as all eight episodes of The Girl in the Woods drop on Peacock on October 21st.