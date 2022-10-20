The Great North Season 3 Ep. 4 Review: Moon's Law & Order Court

FOX's The Great North weathered the ice storm of Lone Moose, but the Tobin family isn't able to dodge the loss of insanity in a blackout in the episode "Code Enough Said Adventure." Ham (Paul Rust) finds himself in trouble with his father, Beef (Nick Offerman), regarding a beloved DVD belonging to the Tobin patriarch himself. Some minor spoilers may be ahead, so consider this your fair warning before reading any further…

The Great North continues to explore the depths of Beef's character in my favorite ways so far. Obsessing over his favorite film, Enough Said, he goes through multiple laptops just to continue the fixation through the winter storm keeping everyone indoors in Lone Moose. It's hilarious seeing some of his decisions becoming purely oblivious to the irritation the rewatching of the film is causing family and friends. The proximity to a dose of Cabin Fever becomes an obvious threat to sanity when the episode gives us background on past ice storms and the Tobin family.

The way The Great North is able to turn what could be considered mundane events and issues for a family into something that provokes such laughter and intrigue is fantastic. While I enjoyed many aspects of Moon's (Aparna Nancherla) trial, it became a tad too frantic in some portions causing me to lose some interest from time to time. When I was paying attention, especially during moments featuring Honeybee (Dulcé Sloan) continuing to be quick on her feet as a defense attorney, the episode became truly interesting and worth the watch.

At times with some episodes like this one, The Great North can weave in and out of clear intentions for the path of a plot. As always, it helps to have fantastic character dialogue, and animation like this series does. Decisions for characters' actions, like Moon jumping after Wolf (Will Forte) to nibble on his leg, made the episode worth paying attention to because it reinforced the absurdity that people have come to love with this series. Those moments were memorable, but in the end, it felt more like the episode was giving me cabin fever instead of the Tobin family. It's not its worst story, but the episode felt a little too quick, and it glossed over some better opportunities for some of its jokes. It becomes a lot more fun when The Great North tests the limits with jokes and narrative, but this time it felt like it continued to cut itself short.

I would fart 500 times and-a I would fart 500 more. 🎵 pic.twitter.com/rJaiVWu5zl — The Great North (@GreatNorthFOX) October 19, 2022 Show Full Tweet

The Great North Episode Boat Name & Shirt Quote:

"Show Me The Mahi!"

"These Toots Are Made For Farting"

The Great North Season 3 Episode 4 "Code Enough Said Adventure" Review by Brittney Bender 6.5 / 10 FOX's The Great North S03E04 "Code Enough Said Adventure" contained multiple moments full of fantastic jokes, yet it felt jumbled and easily lost its focus as the story went on. Almost approaching some of the absurdity it usually does, this episode felt oddly timid, even with the story presented. Credits Network FOX