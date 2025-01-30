Posted in: Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: david tennant, The Hack

The Hack: David Tennant Stars in ITV Drama on Phone Hacking Scandal

David Tennant (Doctor Who) stars in The Hack, an upcoming ITV drama about the phone hacking scandal that brought down a UK tabloid newspaper.

ITV has commissioned The Hack, a 7-part drama about the phone hacking scandal written by prolific BAFTA, Tony, and Olivier award-winning screenwriter Jack Thorne, with David Tennant, Robert Carlyle, and Toby Jones in leading roles and produced by the team from Mr Bates vs The Post Office, the 2024 drama about the scandal that brought down the Conservative government.

Set between 2002 and 2012, The Hack deftly interweaves two real-life stories: the work of investigative journalist Nick Davies, played by David Tennant, who uncovered evidence of phone hacking at the News of the World, and running parallel, the story of the investigation into the unsolved murder of private investigator Daniel Morgan, led by former Met Police Detective Chief Superintendent Dave Cook, played by Robert Carlyle. Toby Jones plays former Editor-in-Chief of The Guardian, Alan Rusbridger.

The Hack: The Scandal That Brought Down a Newspaper

"This is a strange and deceptive piece of our recent history," said Jack Thorne. "One with so many layers to it. I thought, as someone who is interested in politics, I understood everything that happened. I did not. It's a fight for the truth that really shocked me. That is why it matters to tell this story now in an age where the truth seems more in danger than ever. It is a true honour to be bringing this story to the screen alongside David, Robert, Toby, Lewis, Patrick, Joe, and Abi. I hope we find a way to do justice to the complexity of what happened and of celebrating the incredible reporting that sits underneath it."

The Hack was commissioned for ITV by Director of Drama Polly Hill and will air on ITV and STV and be available for streaming on ITVX and STV Player. The series is currently in post-production having filmed during 2024. The drama is directed by BAFTA award-winning director Lewis Arnold (Time, Sherwood, The Long Shadow) and is executive produced by BAFTA and RTS award-winning Patrick Spence (Mr Bates vs The Post Office, A Spy Among Friends, Adult Material), who is the Managing Director of AC Chapter One.

The Hack will be broadcast on ITV in the UK.

