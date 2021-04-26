The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 Teaser Sounds Like June's Done Asking

Over the past few weeks, Hulu has been reintroducing viewers to the three-season journeys a number of players in The Handmaid's Tale have taken to get them ready for the show's Season 4 return this week. From June (Elisabeth Moss), Rita (Amanda Brugel), Serena (Yvonne Strahovski), Moira (Samira Wiley), and Luke (O. T. Fagbenle) to Fred ( Joseph Fiennes), Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd), Janine (Madeline Brewer), Nick (Max Minghella), and Emily (Alexis Bledel)- ten individuals will determine the fate of Gilead. And with so much on the line, the following teaser released during Sunday night's Academy Awards broadcast preview just how far June's ready to go to let freedom ring.

With The Handmaid's Tale set to return to the streaming service this Wednesday, April 28, here's a look at the newest teaser for the Hulu series- where June makes it clear what she's after:

When COVID delays began happening last summer, Moss offered some insight into how the production was dealing with the shutdown: "Yes, we have a production call, every week, and we have a producer call, every week. There have been a lot of emails, a lot of Zooms, and a lot of conversations. One of the great things that our line producer has done is basically gone to every single department and talked to them, and picked their brain and tried to figure out what their daily process is, and what they're looking for, and what they need, in order to feel safe, which I think is a really important part of it. There's a lot of stuff that's above my pay grade and above my head, that we're all reading about in the Hollywood Reporter."

Moss continued, "But for us, as producers, and for most producers, it's about, how do you do it and be safe? That's all. Human life is not worth making a TV show for. Everyone wants to go back to work because we love what we do, and there's also people that need to support their families and themselves. The producers contributed to a fund for our crew, that is out of our own pockets and has nothing to do with our larger corporation. We put a lot of money into it, and we've been keeping our crew going through that and supporting them being out of work. But we've gotta do it safely, and we're just trying to figure that out. It's all-new territory, and we're all in the same boat here."

Produced by MGM Television and internationally distributed by MGM, The Handmaid's Tale stars Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford, and Sam Jaeger. Moss, series creator and showrunner Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Sheila Hockin, Kira Snyder, and Yahlin Chang.