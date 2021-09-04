The Heike Story: New Funimation Anime Focuses on Historical Epic

The Heike Story, based on the oft-retold late 12th Century war between the Heike and Genji clans, is Japan's answer to The Iliad. It has been adapted into manga, anime, television, and movies numerous times. You could say it's a vital part of Japanese history and cultural identity. Now a lavish new anime series is premiering on Funimation on September 15, an entire season ahead of its broadcast in Japan.

The Heike Story can be a massive, sprawling story of the Genji and Heike clans' fight for control of Japan, and tells the story from the perspectives of monks, musicians, warriors, and even horses. The authorship of the original story was never established as it began as a story passed down orally by monks and traveling musicians. The love stories, battles, warfare, betrayals, and friendship in the story are layered with Buddhist motifs throughout. The anime is considered one of the most prestigious series of the Fall season. It will follow contemporary novelist Hideo Furukawa's story as it focuses on the young Biwa, a young traveling musician who is taken in by the heir to the Taira clan, Shigemori. Biwa then prophesies the end of the Taira clan and the turmoil that ensues from her vision. The Heike Story began in Furukawa's novel is a newer, modern take on the saga.

The new anime is produced by studio Science SARU (Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!) and director Naoko Yamada, and draws inspiration from the original story THE TALE OF THE HEIKE, written by Hideo Furukawa. Furukawa's version is one of the latest retellings of the saga, published in 2016 and so far still not translated into English. The iconic Reiko Yoshida serves as composer, with music by Kensuke Ushio. The series stars voice actors Aoi Yuki as Biwa and Takahiro Sakurai as Taira no Shigemori.

The Heike Story premieres on Funimation on September 15th.